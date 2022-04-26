Hillston Solar Farm achieves 100% generation

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Amp Power Australia Pty Limited, the Australian operating company of global developer Amp Energy ("Amp") announced it has achieved 100% generation at its 120MW Hillston Solar Farm ("Hillston") in NSW.

Hillston reached 100% generation in less than 3 months from first energisation. ''Reaching full output ahead of schedule is a testament to the cooperation of all stakeholders, in particular the Distribution Network Service Provider Essential Energy, and the proactive management from our local team", said Dean Cooper, Executive Vice President and Head of Amp Australia.

Hillston has also secured green finance status with lenders Natixis and Export Development Canada, which reflects Amp's commitment to decarbonisation and Amp being at the forefront of the energy transition. The Hillston project will generate approximately 235,00 MWh of clean energy annually, which is forecasted to avoid in excess of 160,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

This Hillston generation milestone brings Amp's operating portfolio in Australia to 160MWdc in New South Wales. Amp's late-stage development portfolio includes the Renewable Energy Hub of South Australia, a strategic portfolio of 1.36GWdc of large scale integrated Solar PV and 550MW of Battery Energy Storage assets, located in South Australia.

Amp's expansion in Australia will include the integration of Amp X, a proprietary digital energy platform owned by Amp. Amp X includes an Artificial Intelligence powered Virtual Power Plant capability, which enables real-time autonomous control and optimised dispatch of Battery Energy Storage and flexible energy assets across the grid.

About Amp

Amp is a global energy transition platform.

We develop, own and operate clean energy assets throughout our core markets around the world. Alongside Amp X, our disruptive grid-edge technology platform utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence expertise, we are reimagining the grid and leading the Energy Transition. The company is headquartered in Toronto with global operations throughout North America, Australia, Japan, and markets across Europe initially including Spain, the UK, and India .

Founded in 2009, Amp is a high-growth disruptor at scale, backed by major investments from institutional capital partners including Carlyle, which invested US$374 million for a minority stake in the company in late 2020.

