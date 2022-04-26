InventHelp Inventor Develops Privacy Shade for Doors with Windows (TRO-465)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the window blind/shade industry for 30 years and I thought there could be a better shade option for doors with windows," said an inventor, from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the DOOR SHADE. My design would be safe, secure and attractive and it would offer added privacy."

The invention provides an attractive privacy shade for doors incorporating windows. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional shades, curtains, etc. As a result, it would ensure total privacy when desired and it could enhance the appearance of the door. The invention features a stylish and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-465, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

