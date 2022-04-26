Jernia Making a Home in the ERP Cloud with Infor and Columbus

'This project will be important to strengthen our competitiveness and ability to develop and renew the business'

OSLO, Norway, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Jernia has decided to work with Infor and its partner Columbus Norway to replace an old enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with Infor Cloudsuite Distribution Enterprise, a standardized industry solution for retail trade.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-distribution-enterprise

Jernia was established in Norway in 1951 as a purchasing collaboration to offer home goods. Today, Jernia AS is a holding, marketing and distribution company for household items, kitchen equipment, hardware, tools, paint, grills, and interiors.

"Moving our ERP solution to the multi-tenant cloud is an important part of the digitalisation journey for the entire group and lays the foundation for tomorrow's solutions that will give us the competitiveness we need to give our customers the best help," says Sondre Eftedal, CIO at Jernia. "Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise has a lot of the functionality we need today and, as a cloud solution, it covers our strict requirements for uptime, scalability and security."

Espen Enger, head of Infor solutions at Columbus, emphasizes that Infor's multi-tenant solution, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is very competitive with its low operating costs. "At the same time, functionality is at the forefront because the solution is developed with customers in the retail trade worldwide by solving ever-new needs and requirements for relevant functionality, reliability and stability. This combination is one of our strongest competitive advantages," Enger says.

Jernia expects that the new ERP platform will contribute to better and more efficient collaboration throughout the group. The platform, which includes a user-friendly interface, is constantly updated with new and relevant functionality as well as more integrated processes across various functions in the company.

"The ERP system is the hub of our business with touch points throughout the organization. A significant factor in this choice has been that we enable further investment in our omnichannel concept, which is already among the best in the country. That is why our ERP platform is an important driver for our competitiveness," Eftedal says.

Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise is updated monthly for customers in the retail trade, with a team dedicated to IT security and a cloud solution that ensures strict requirements for uptime. In addition, Infor has a strong focus on automating and streamlining business processes using AI.

"We have chosen an established partner that has good knowledge of Jernia's organization, business processes, and how we will implement the solution together. Columbus also has the ideal conditions to assist Jernia in both the management and the further development of our business processes. And not least, we have good chemistry that makes us look forward to further collaboration," Eftedal concludes. "This project will be important to strengthen our competitiveness and ability to develop and renew the business."

About Jernia

Jernia strikes a blow for the long-term, the sustainable and the reliable. For generations, Jernia has been an important local team player for people to succeed at home. And we must continue to do so. We want customers to succeed in everything from cooking to fixing the small projects. With professional knowledge, services and product selection, we give customers the best help, the right solutions and goods that last. And with over 130 stores combined with an online store, we meet customers exactly where they are. Jernia is here for the long run. With tomorrow's solutions, we will not only help customers live more sustainable lives, but also ensure that our employees are taken care of and have a good time at work. https://www.jernia.no/

About Columbus

Columbus is a global IT service and consulting organization with more than 2,000 employees, serving 5,000+ customers globally. Columbus creates lasting value for large private companies by developing their core processes and business operations digitally. We specialize in companies within production, food, retail and distribution. Columbus delivers, manages and further develops key business systems that cover the entire value chain. It includes everything from ERP systems, which are the blood vessels in companies, to e-commerce and CRM solutions that provide good customer experiences and increased revenue. With our global organization behind us, we are a proactive advisor and digital partner. Through strategic digital consulting, data-driven insight and innovative use of AI and machine learning, we create new, sustainable business opportunities and are a driving force for digital transformation for our customers. www.columbusglobal.no

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 60,000+ organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Sondre Eftedal, CIO Jernia AS, email: sondre.eftedal@jernia.no

Espen Enger , Columbus business line market unit director M3 Norway, email: , Columbus business line market unit director M3 Norway, email: espen.enger@columbusglobal.com , mobile: 47 99275701

Erlend Skaar-Olsen , country manager Infor Norway, email: , country manager Infor Norway, email: erlend.skaar-olsen@infor.com , mobile: 930 39 800

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor