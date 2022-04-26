Lush Is Giving Away 100,000 Bath Bombs To Celebrate First-Ever World Bath Bomb Day

The Giveaway Kicks Off Lush's Series of Events And Activities Taking Place To Promote The Wellness Benefits Of Taking A Bath

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics announced the brand will be doing its biggest random-act-of-kindness ever by giving away 100,000 bath bombs to consumers globally in shops and via their online storefront. Lush staff will help in-store shoppers navigate their selection of bath bombs to find the one most suitable for their unique 'me-moment'. The mass giveaway will coincide with Lush's first-ever World Bath Bomb Day taking place in North America on April 27, 2022 starting at 4pm local time.

To celebrate Lush's first-ever World Bath Bomb Day the brand is giving away 100,000 bath bombs to consumers globally. (PRNewswire)

"These last 2 years have taught us all a lot, and I think one of those lessons has been self-care and knowing when to give yourself a break," says Jack Constantine, Lush Product Inventor and CDO. "Our bath bombs transform the humble bath tub into a portal to another world full of color and fragrance. Giving away bath bombs on the anniversary of Lush bath bomb creation is our way to thank those who have joined us in the bath and introduce new people to this wonderful escape."

Lucky Lushies visiting the Union Square Lush store in New York or the Queen Street West Lush store in Toronto during this giveaway event, will also have the chance to celebrate the day with a delicious realistic bath bomb cake created by reality TV stars and cake extraordinaires, Justin Ellen (NYC) and April Julian (Toronto). The two will be wowing local shoppers with delicious cake replicas of some of Lush's most iconic bath bombs to celebrate the anniversary, as well as massive cakes to celebrate the history of Lush's three-decade legacy.

"As a Lush bath bomb lover, I'm so delighted to be involved with the celebrations, there's nothing quite like relaxing in a bath after a long day," said Justin Ellen. "I've always admired the creativity of Lush products, and am excited to be reimagining the bath bomb as a cake to celebrate this fun day."

"My daughter and I have been going bananas testing out all of Lush's most beloved bath bombs and getting inspiration for these cakes," said April Julian. "The massive Intergalactic bath bomb cake that we're making for World Bath Bomb Day promises to be out of this world."

Ellen and Julian will be joined by fellow reality show contestant Jonny Manganello who will be creating his own vision of bath bombs in cake form and sharing his masterpiece online, via social.

Lush is known for creating innovative cosmetics using ethically sourced, fresh fruits, plants and vegetables, so what better way to celebrate the important day than to team up with Cake Artists to make a mouthwatering - and picture perfect - bath bomb inspired Birthday Cake.

To continue the festivities, Lush will be hosting complimentary bath bomb pressing events in all shops across North America from 11am to 3pm on April 30, 2022 (First-come first serve, while supplies last). These interactive events invite in-store shoppers to try making their own handmade bath bombs to take home, with Lush's expert team guidance. To find your local Lush store to join in on the celebrations visit the Lush store locator page . For more images and a video of the World Bath Bomb Day Campaign see here .

Conversations have the power to cleanse, transform and renew, much like soaking in a bath. For this reason, Lush will also be launching a brand-new podcast The Sound Bath: Conversations That Cleanse on May 5, 2022, to give people another way to elevate their bath game. Listeners can tune into conversations between the surrealist blues poet Aja Monet and some of her favorite authors, artists, activists, and experts to unpack today's biggest topics in mental, physical, social and environmental wellbeing.

About World Bath Bomb Day

Lush was first awarded the trademark for bath bombs on 27th April 1990 after being invented by Lush Co-founder and Product Inventor, Mo Constantine in her shed in 1989. Since then Lush has gone on to sell more than 400 different designs of bath bombs and over 312 Million bath bombs in total since 2005, encouraging millions of consumers across the world to disconnect and unwind in their bathtubs.

Although previously unknown, the term 'bath bomb' is now so widely adopted it has been added to the Cambridge Dictionary, and the joy of escaping into a vortex of steaming color is more widespread than ever. It could be the color, fragrance, #bathart or sheer relaxation, this iconic Lush invention has taken on an identity of its own: bath bombs have earnt a place in the cultural zeitgeist.

About Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

Lush Cosmetics is a purveyor of good, clean fun. The brand offers luxurious and ethical skincare, haircare and bath products, as well as unique gifts filled with fragrant and effective products. 2022 marks Lush's 27th anniversary of creating innovative cosmetics using fresh fruits and vegetables, the finest essential oils and ingredients that are ethically and sustainably sourced. Never tested on animals, every single Lush product is vegetarian, 95% are vegan and 40% unpackaged. Lush campaigns on animal protection, human rights and environmental conservation because it's the right thing to do. With over 900 shops worldwide, Lush is in a unique position to raise awareness on serious issues and bring about real change. In 2007, Lush launched a dedicated charitable givings program, where 100% of sales (minus the tax) of a luxurious hand and body lotion called Charity Pot is donated to small grassroots organizations that align with Lush's ethics in the areas of human rights, animal protection and environmental justice. Since launching the Charity Pot program, Lush has donated more than $60 million to over 3,200 grassroots charities in 92 countries.

Lush Cosmetics is a purveyor of good, clean fun. The brand offers luxurious and ethical skincare, haircare and bath products, as well as unique gifts filled with fragrant and effective products. (PRNewsfoto/Lush Cosmetics) (PRNewswire)

