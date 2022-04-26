Middleburg Communities Starts Construction on 250-Unit Single Family Rental Community near Jacksonville, FL

VIENNA, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Middleburg Communities (Middleburg), a Vienna, Virginia-based real estate investment, development, construction and management firm, in partnership with Parse Capital, a subsidiary of The Wolff Company, have started construction on The Hamlet at Wildlight, a 250-unit, single family rental community on a 31-acre development site in the 2,900-acre Wildlight Master-planned community in the Jacksonville MSA. The Hamlet at Wildlight will include cottages, townhomes and duplexes. Construction is expected to be completed in Q4 2023.

Middleburg is poised to be a national leader in newly-developed single family rental communities, with plans to start construction on nearly 2,700 units in 10 communities throughout the Southeast U.S. this year. The firm is actively expanding its construction team based out of its Charlotte, NC division office to support this growth, including the recent opening of a new division office in Orlando, FL which will staff project managers, project engineers, and field superintendents.

Middleburg is building dedicated built-to-rent communities that offer the privacy and outdoor space of traditional single-family detached homes, but do not require a down payment or maintenance from the residents. By having onsite staff, BTR communities feature better professional management than a typical single-family rental.

Middleburg's The Hamlet-branded SFR communities blend the comforts of a single-family home and the welcoming feel of a neighborhood, with the flexibility and ease of maintenance-free living. Each location features best-in-class amenities and environmentally friendly design.

The Hamlet communities are anticipated to draw interest from current multifamily apartment residents as well as existing single-family home renters and would-be buyers. Building on Middleburg's proven market strategies, The Hamlet communities are well-located in high job growth Southeastern markets near major arterial highways, grocery, retail, entertainment and healthcare services, quality school districts and job centers. Community designs utilize Traditional Neighborhood Design principles with cottages oriented toward shared outdoor spaces and fronting pedestrian-friendly, tree-lined streets. Sustainability and walkability are emphasized in each community's design. For more information, visit www.liveatthehamlet.com.

The Hamlet at Wildlight community amenities will include:

Traditional Neighborhood Design

Onsite Management

Clubhouse & Leasing Center

State of the Art Fitness Center

Resort Style Pool

Dog Park & Pet Spa

Grilling Stations

Package Lockers

Valet Waste

Community Parks & Green Space

Access to Wildlight Walking Trails

Units will feature:

Private entries

Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliances

Quartz Countertops

LVT Plank Flooring

9' Ceilings

Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer

Bluetooth Keyless Entry

Smart Thermostats

Large Walk-in Closets

Tile Backsplashes

Private Yards

Porches and/or Patios

Attached Garages (Select Units)

Wildlight is a newly developed 2,900-acre community planned for 3,200 units and 6.2 million square feet of commercial development along with parks, a 10-mile trail network, wellness facilities and an abundance of permanently preserved open space including ballfields. Wildlight is situated just 20 minutes north of Jacksonville along I-95 in rapidly growing Nassau County. Existing and announced employers include UF Health, YMCA, HCA Healthcare, Baptist Health and Publix. The Hamlet at Wildlight will be proximate to the new Wildlight Elementary, which carries a 9/10 GreatSchools rating.

Home to major employers in healthcare, banking and the U.S. Navy, Jacksonville boasts a diverse and stable economy. This helped the metro to achieve one of the strongest employment recoveries in the U.S. after the COVID-19 pandemic. Strong job and population growth well above the national average has allowed landlords to continue pushing rents during the economic recovery (16.7% YOY) while also achieving the lowest vacancies in over 10 years (4.6%).

About Middleburg Communities: Middleburg Communities is a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States. Since 2004, Middleburg has acquired and developed more than 22,000 apartment units, executing over $3.0 billion in transactions. The Middleburg team shares a vision for greater value creation through community impact. The firm's success is rooted in a genuine desire to serve its local communities in thoughtful and holistic ways. Middleburg embraces people, property, and partnerships to enhance the lives of others, contribute positively to its neighborhoods and maximize real returns for partners. Middleburg Communities Founder and Managing Partner, Chris Finlay, in 2015 founded Shelters to Shutters, a national 501(c)(3) organization that transitions individuals and families from homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by educating and engaging the real estate industry to provide employment and housing opportunities. For more information, please visit www.MiddleburgCommunities.com.

About Parse Capital: Parse Capital, a subsidiary of The Wolff Company, is a provider of joint-venture and preferred equity alongside sponsors for the development, recapitalization, and acquisition of residential communities within the United States. The Wolff Company is a fully-integrated real estate firm that traces its legacy back to 1949. Wolff focuses its investment activity within the residential sector and has acquired or developed over 50,000 residential units since inception. For more information, please visit Parse at www.parsecap.com and The Wolff Company at www.awolff.com.

