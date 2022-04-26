Navisite Joins the Stripe Partner Ecosystem

Partnership to accelerate adoption of modern financial infrastructure for companies around the world

ANDOVER, Mass., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite , a digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands, today announced that it has joined the Stripe Partner Ecosystem. The partnership will meet growing demand among companies around the world for modern financial infrastructure that enables them to deliver new e-commerce experiences, add new revenue streams and manage their businesses online.

Symbol or mark Infinity Green Floating on a blue background (PRNewsfoto/Navisite) (PRNewswire)

"As companies move to the cloud and embrace new digital technologies and approaches, they're integrating complex enterprise infrastructure and processes with new ways of transacting and engaging online," said Jim Ball, vice president of global alliances at Navisite. "We've had great success working with our mutual customers to accelerate their digital transformation and deliver a seamless online commerce experience. We look forward to building on that success as part of the Stripe Partner Ecosystem."

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue and accelerate new business opportunities. With the help of Navisite's team of global experts and strategic advisory and transformation services, customers benefit from highly tailored solutions and guidance as they implement Stripe's financial infrastructure and transform their businesses online.

"The launch of the Stripe Partner Ecosystem coincides with more businesses looking beyond their organization to navigate the internet economy, and Stripe making it easier to find the right partner for their needs," said Dorothy Copeland, vice president of global partnerships and alliances at Stripe. "By partnering with Navisite and introducing a comprehensive set of partner resources, companies around the world will be able to accelerate their move to online commerce more easily."

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

About Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies—from the world's largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups—use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navisite