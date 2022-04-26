Nexxiot equips a significant share of the 3 mio TEU fleet from Hapag-Lloyd with IoT Technology

Announcement represents the largest-ever deployment of IoT hardware devices to date in the ocean and intermodal shipping space

ZÜRICH and HAMBURG, Germany, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexxiot, the global TradeTech pioneer, will become one of the official suppliers to digitalize the Hapag-Lloyd container fleet. Nexxiot will equip a significant share of the 3 mio TEU fleet from Hapag-Lloyd with innovative IoT technology and analytics, enabling for the first time the worldwide monitoring of shipping containers which are indispensable for global trade. Hapag-Lloyd will be the first carrier in the world to be able to monitor and analyze the location, movements, and status of its standard containers in real-time.

Intermodal container shipping is the backbone of the global economy. Innovative sensor technology, such as that developed by Nexxiot and used by Hapag-Lloyd, is helping to make container transport a more resilient and transparent piece of the global supply chain puzzle.

"This is the largest deployment of active hardware monitoring devices to date in the ocean and intermodal shipping space, with the potential to create a vastly more efficient and sustainable global supply chain," said Stefan Kalmund, CEO of Nexxiot. "The location, status and associated processes of 'dry' containers on the high seas as well as during inland transportation are mostly untraceable today. TradeTech projects, such as those implemented by Hapag-Lloyd with Nexxiot as a system partner, change this paradigm."

As part of Hapag-Lloyd LIVE, the shipping company will be the first carrier in the world with the ability to provide all customers with real-time data and full transparency about every container movement.

"Nexxiot as a system partner provides us with an important technological building block," said Olaf Habert, Director Container Applications at Hapag-Lloyd. "This allows us to detect delays earlier, automatically inform the affected customers and initiate countermeasures quickly. We are firmly convinced that not only our customers benefit from the new technology, but that this new approach will revolutionize the entire container shipping industry."

The innovative IoT device powering the transformation is Nexxiot's Globehopper Edge which transmits real-time location and temperature data, monitors container impacts, and can connect to other sensors via Bluetooth. In order to ensure the safety and security of crew, cargo and ships, the devices are designed and certified in accordance with the ATEX Product Directive for use in potentially flammable or explosive environments (Zone 2). The data is processed using the latest algorithms and Big Data analytics create essential business intelligence on container fleet utilization, critical events, and supply chain processes for all stakeholders across the value network.

Nexxiot is a driver of the digital logistics of tomorrow. By leading TradeTech and the digitalization of cargo transportation, Nexxiot empowers global shipping companies and suppliers to harness the power of their data through proprietary, cutting-edge technology and integrated data solutions to ensure accountability, security, and efficiency.

Nexxiot's solutions track, find, and protect cargo worldwide via 700 network roaming partners. The company's secure, industry-leading Cloud comprises data from over 2.5 billion traveled miles.

Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., employing people from 26 countries. Committed to sustainability through corporate and social responsibility, Nexxiot's goal is to enable a five percent reduction in global supply chain carbon dioxide emissions by increasing cargo transport efficiency and eliminating waste caused by empty runs and inefficient routes. For more information, visit www.nexxiot.com.

