OnSolve® Continues National Recognition with Three Additional Comparably Awards

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider that helps organizations mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, announced today that it has been recognized again with Comparably's Best Places to Work awards, winning Best Marketing Teams 2022, Best Places to Work in Atlanta 2022 and Best Company Outlook of 2022 (Small & Midsize Companies).

Ninety-one percent of employees report being happy with their work-life balance according to Comparably reviews, including the added perk of unlimited PTO. This set of awards follows closely behind the fourth quarter 2021 Comparably awards win for OnSolve including Best Company for Diversity, Best CEO and Best Company Culture.

"I have never seen a more committed and passionate team that continues to drive us forward," said Mark Herrington, CEO, OnSolve. "I am very proud of the culture we are creating. Today's news underscores our commitment to making OnSolve for a great place to grow professionally and personally."

These wins follow a long list of employer-of-choice wins for OnSolve, including Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation®, placing in the top 101, and Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Atlanta. The company also recently became Great Place to Work Certified®.

"We are extremely proud of our team and the dedication they have to making OnSolve a great place to work," says Kathleen Carl, CHRO, OnSolve. "Our collective focus on diversity and inclusion and people development have contributed to our recent wins and are paving the way to a culture where our employees thrive."

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.

"The best workplaces have strong leaders that value the well-being of their employees just as much as the growth of their business," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "OnSolve's placement in three of our 2022 awards is a testament to its mission-driven leadership and thriving company culture that encourages employees to be their authentic selves and perform at their best."

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading critical event management provider that mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

