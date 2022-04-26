OpenCity's Conversational Voice AI "Tori™" Forever Changes the Drive-Thru Experience

Tori is Now Taking Orders at Popeyes, a High Noon Restaurant Group Franchisee, in Louisiana - Providing a Faster, Accurate, and More Enjoyable Guest Experience

BOSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenCity , the leading voice AI ordering platform for restaurants, announced today that a Popeyes Franchisee, High Noon Restaurant Group in Lafayette, Louisiana, is deploying the company's proprietary voice AI platform named Tori to provide an enhanced and consistent drive-thru experience. Guests can see the magic of Tori live at 3920 NW Evangeline Trwy, Carencro, LA 70520, serving Monday - Friday from 10 AM - 8 PM.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the hospitality industry to innovate and leverage technology to enable a better guest experience with consistency and accuracy. QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants) are reporting record sales, with drive-thrus being the lifeline of that growth, accounting for over 80% of revenue; and that model is here to stay! Implementing conversational voice AI is a great example of how the drive-thru and QSR industry has evolved – for the better.

"Tori has exceeded our (high) expectations, and it's one of the most innovative technologies I've ever seen!" exclaimed David Damato, CEO of High Noon Restaurant Group. "It's a true game-changer and has been a real success for us. The guests are having fun and I was shocked at how quickly Tori learned the Louisiana accent. We enjoy trying to trick Tori, and it keeps getting the order right! Our team members are loving Tori too, as it reduces workplace stress since they can focus on serving the guest faster while Tori is taking the order. We're looking forward to seeing Tori in a lot more of our restaurants over the next few months."

How Tori Works:

Guests have exactly the same drive-thru ordering experience Tori leverages existing restaurant infrastructure to quickly take and submit orders Tori enhances the guest experience and improves the quality of restaurant operations

Tori has realized the following results:

20% faster speed of service

150% more drinks sold

20% increase in customer satisfaction

99.9% Tori order accuracy

Increased employee productivity

"'Chicken is different' is often a mantra spoken within the industry due to complex variables that go into building an order. Many advised us to focus on simpler menus, such as burgers or coffee. But we own our natural language understanding (NLU) technology, whereas other competitors license their technology from third parties. Our team thrives on accomplishing the impossible, and we're reimagining live commerce with conversational AI. Popeyes is one of the premier drive-thru brands in the world. It's an incredible feeling that we're able to delight the guests, employees, GMs, and the Franchisee, right out of the gate," said Nick Belsito, founder, and CEO of OpenCity. "Seeing everyone engage with Tori, smiling and enjoying their experience, as Tori accurately takes their orders, further validates the future is now for the drive-thru experience. This is only the beginning, as Tori will be coming soon to a drive-thru near you!"

About OpenCity:

Built by restaurant people, for restaurant people. OpenCity has changed the way guests and restaurants communicate. Our proprietary voice AI assistant "Tori," is making the drive-thru experience more enjoyable by automatically and intelligently taking orders with 99.9% accuracy, enabling restaurants to focus more on their operations, while creating new revenue streams for their business. See the magic of "Tori" by visiting OpenCity.co

