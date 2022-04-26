Peel Hunt signs five year renewal for Singletrack's CRM and analytics platform

LONDON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singletrack, the #1 client engagement and analytics platform for capital markets, today announced that specialist investment bank Peel Hunt has selected Singletrack Sell Side to support its continued growth across all of the bank's service areas for the next five years.

Building on a relationship that dates back to 2014, Peel Hunt uses Singletrack's client engagement and analytics platform to help grow its research, sales and trading businesses and, more recently, its investment banking business which uses Singletrack's ring-fenced, compliant corporate finance solution. The five-year renewal will drive collaboration and give access to future innovations from Singletrack, deliver continued client support across the organisation and foster a partnership approach to addressing industry issues.

Steven Fine, Chief Executive of Peel Hunt, commented: "The technology that supports Peel Hunt has to be innovative, secure and reliable. We trust the team at Singletrack with our valuable client relationships across Sales, Research, Trading and Investment Banking. This holistic approach to relationship management means we can better serve our clients. The technology, such as real time updates on activities and status and the AI tools providing insights, gives Peel Hunt an additional edge, and Singletrack's roadmap matches our growth and expansion ambitions."

Stuart Berwick, CEO at Singletrack, said: "Our long-term partnership with Peel Hunt is illustrative of how Singletrack prefers to work with clients. They are a progressive, ambitious firm and it's an honour to be a strategic partner, at the vanguard of what technology can achieve in capital markets. Innovations such as ambient data capture, self-service portals for clients, and AI-based recommended next actions, coupled with our dedicated client support team, ensure that we continue to provide value to Peel Hunt and other clients around the world."

About Singletrack

Singletrack is the #1 client engagement and analytics platform for capital markets.

Our 50+ clients boost performance across sales, trading, research, investment banking, operations, strategy, corporate access and compliance with our purpose-built platform.

Using Singletrack's fast-to-implement platform, firms say that the AI-driven advanced analytics and guided user behaviour help them create deeper client relationships and generate significant additional value by maximising revenue, profitability and workflow efficiency.

