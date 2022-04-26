Relavo Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation

BALTIMORE, Md., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relavo, Inc , a private medical device company focusing on infection-prevention in home dialysis, has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $1,000,000.

Grant funds will be used to complete development and conduct safety, efficacy, and usability testing on the PeritoneX disinfection system. The PeritoneX is an accessory connection device to reduce infection-risk in peritoneal dialysis (PD) caused by tubing contamination.

PD is the most commonly used form of home dialysis in the United States. Despite its demonstrated benefits for patient outcomes and quality of life, PD is only used by 11% of dialysis patients in the US, largely due to the risk of infection, known as peritonitis. However, significant government initiatives laid out in the Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative (AAKHI) now seek to increase home dialysis utilization significantly over the next few years.

"We are thrilled to receive this support from NSF. The dialysis space is a continuously growing market, yet so little innovation has occurred." said Sarah Lee, CEO of Relavo. "With the PeritoneX, more of the 554,000 dialysis patients will feel comfortable receiving PD."

"NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering," said Andrea Belz, Division Director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. "With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs."

About Relavo, Inc.

Relavo, Inc is a private medical device company focusing on infection-prevention in catheters and home-therapies, with an initial focus on home dialysis. Relavo's novel disinfection system, the PeritoneX, disinfects peritoneal dialysis tubing to reduce infection risk and enable more kidney failure patients to receive safe, quality care at home. Relavo has been supported by KidneyX, NSF, the National Kidney Foundation, Medtech Innovator, MassChallenge, VentureWell, and other private investors. For more information, visit www.relavomedical.com.

About America's Seed Fund.

America's Seed Fund, powered by NSF, awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million in non-dilutive funds to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. For more information, visit seedfund.nsf.gov.

