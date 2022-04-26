RiskSpan Announces Cloud-Native Mortgage Servicing Rights Application

ARLINGTON, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage fintech leader RiskSpan announced today that it has added a Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) application to its award-winning on-demand analytics Edge Platform.

(PRNewsfoto/RiskSpan, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The application expands RiskSpan's unparalleled loan-level mortgage analytics to MSRs, an asset class whose cash flows have previously been challenging to forecast at the loan level. Unlike conventional MSR tools that assume large numbers of loans bucketed into "rep lines" will perform identically, the Edge Platform's granular approach makes it possible to forecast MSR portfolio net cash flows and run valuation and scenario analyses with unprecedented precision.

RiskSpan's MSR platform integrates RiskSpan's proprietary prepayment and credit models to calculate option-adjusted risk metrics while also incorporating the full range of client-configurable input parameters (costs and recapture assumptions, for example) necessary to fully characterize the cash flows arising from servicing. Further, its integrated data warehouse solution enables easy access to time-series loan and collateral performance.

"Our cloud-native platform has enabled us to achieve something that has long eluded our industry – on-demand, loan-level cash flow forecasting," observed RiskSpan CEO Bernadette Kogler. "This has been an absolute game changer for our clients."

Loan-level projections enable MSR investors to re-combine and re-aggregate loan-level cash flow results on the fly, opening the door to a host of additional, scenario-based analytics – including climate risk and responsible ESG analysis. The flexibility afforded by RiskSpan's parallel computing framework allows for complex net cash flow calculations on hundreds of thousands of individual mortgage loans simultaneously. The speed and scalability this affords makes the Edge Platform ideally suited for pricing even the largest portfolios of MSR assets and making timely trading decisions with confidence.

About RiskSpan

RiskSpan offers end-to-end solutions for data management, trading risk management analytics, and visualization on a highly secure, fast, and fully scalable platform that has earned the trust of the industry's largest firms. Combining the strength of subject matter experts, quantitative analysts, and technologists, RiskSpan's Edge platform integrates a range of data-sets – structured and unstructured – and off-the-shelf analytical tools to provide you with powerful insights and a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.riskspan.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RiskSpan, Inc.