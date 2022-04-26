S&T BANK ENTERS PARTNERSHIP WITH IHEARTMEDIA PITTSBURGH AS THE FIRST AND EXCLUSIVE REGIONAL PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE NFL PODCAST NETWORK

INDIANA, Pa., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank (NASDAQ: STBA) has announced a partnership with iHeartMedia Pittsburgh to become the first and exclusive regional presenting sponsor of the NFL Podcast Network, including all Pittsburgh NFL podcasts.

New S&T Bank logo (PRNewsFoto/S&T Bank) (PRNewswire)

"I'm very excited for this opportunity to work with S&T Bank, one of the region's most longstanding and highly reputable banks," stated Merril Hoge, former Steelers running back.

iHeartMedia Pittsburgh and The NFL Podcast Network offer a powerful network and mass audience market reach for listenership. With podcast growth across every audience, iHeartRadio is the #1 podcast publisher globally in ranking according to Podtrac.

"S&T is excited to be partnered with such trusted and growth-minded organizations as iHeartMedia Pittsburgh and the NFL Podcast Network," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer of S&T Bank. "We strive to be forward-thinking in reaching our customers and iHeartMedia podcasts provide a great opportunity as one of the fastest growing communication channels in the country. In the same way we serve our customers across a variety of convenient channels to help them bank on their terms, podcasts meet our customers when and where they want to listen."

In addition to furthering the bank's commitment to Pittsburgh, the surrounding region, and its markets across eastern Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, the partnership also offers the opportunity for the bank to sponsor iHeartMedia's CEO's You Should Know program that airs monthly on 102.5 WDVE, 3WS Radio, WKST, BIG 104.7, and 105.9 The X. Additionally, S&T will participate quarterly in iHeartMedia Pittsburgh's Heart of Pittsburgh Saturday morning program, that airs on 3WS Radio to share the bank's commitment to ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives including philanthropic and community efforts.

"Pittsburgh sports fans are some of the most dedicated in the NFL, and we're thrilled to offer them new programming thanks to this partnership with S&T Bank," said Tim McAleer, region president of iHeartMedia Multi-Platform Group – Pittsburgh. "These new shows will offer fans never-before-seen access to their favorite team and players, giving them even more opportunities to solidify their connection to the team and the great city of Pittsburgh."

Listeners can tune in on the iHeartRadio app, iHeartMedia online and other major streaming audio apps. Additional broadcast and gameday coverage is available on the Steelers Radio Network, including 102.5 WDVE and ESPN Pittsburgh.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bank recently received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About iHeartMedia Pittsburgh

iHeartMedia Pittsburgh owns and operates WBGG-AM, WDVE-FM, WKST-FM, WPGB-FM, WWSW-FM, and WXDX-FM and is part of iHeartMedia. HeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&T Bank