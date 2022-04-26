SDRL: Seadrill Limited Announces Contract Awards Totalling $105m

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill") is pleased to announce new contract awards for the West Neptune and the Sevan Louisiana.

The West Neptune has secured a four-well extension with two one-well options with LLOG Exploration Offshore, L.L.C ("LLOG") in US Gulf of Mexico. The firm-term will commence in direct continuation of the existing contract, has an estimated duration of 200 days and is expected to keep the rig busy until August 2023. Total contract value for the firm-term is approximately $71 million.

The Sevan Louisiana has secured a three-well extension with Talos Production, Inc. ("Talos") in US Gulf of Mexico. The extension has a minimum duration of 105 days and is an extension to the existing contract with Talos, which is set to commence in August 2022. Total contract value for the three-well extension is approximately $34 million.

Simon Johnson, Seadrill's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "It's encouraging to see so much activity in the US Gulf of Mexico right now. We are proud of the safe and efficient operations we provide for our clients and are grateful for the opportunity to continue delivering for both LLOG and Talos into next year."

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations from shallow to ultra-deep-water environments. The Company owns and/or operates 30 rigs, which includes drillships, semi-submersibles, and jack-ups.

