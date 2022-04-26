SeaPort Manatee and LOGISTEC USA welcome two new eco-efficient mobile harbor cranes

PALMETTO, FLA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SeaPort Manatee and terminal operator LOGISTEC USA Inc., a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC"), are further enhancing cargo-handling capabilities with the addition of two new ecoefficient mobile harbor cranes at the thriving Florida Gulf Coast trade gateway. The pair of Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 cranes arrived at SeaPort Manatee on April 22 via transatlantic vessel voyage from their place of manufacture in Germany.

"As SeaPort Manatee continues to grow, with all-time-high levels of cargo activity, the arrival of these cranes, along with such infrastructure enhancements as expansion of dockside container yard facilities, heralds a new era for Manatee County's hub of global commerce," said Carlos Buqueras, SeaPort Manatee's executive director. "We join longtime terminal-operating partner LOGISTEC USA Inc. in looking forward to efficiently moving even more containerized goods and other cargoes to meet consumer and industry needs throughout Central and Southwest Florida and beyond for decades to come."

"These mobile cranes will allow us to significantly increase our cargo-handling efficiencies at SeaPort Manatee, in support of our customers, the local economy and the global supply chain," stated Rodney Corrigan, president of LOGISTEC USA Inc. "By investing in ecoefficient equipment, we are further solidifying our commitment to protect the environment, reduce our marine carbon footprint and contribute to cleaner air for future generations, supporting Green Marine initiatives across LOGISTEC's North American network." Mr. Corrigan noted that the cranes arrived as Earth Day was celebrated around the world.

The newly acquired cranes accompany two Gottwald Generation 5 units and a versatile Liebherr mobile harbor crane in the lift equipment fleet serving SeaPort Manatee. Each of the new cranes is capable of lifting loads of as many as 125 metric tons, and the two units combined offer a tandem lift capability of more than 200 metric tons – the most at any Florida seaport. LOGISTEC's terminal at SeaPort Manatee handles containers, pallets, steel and break-bulk cargos.

About LOGISTEC Corporation

LOGISTEC is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

About SeaPort Manatee

Located "Where Tampa Bay Meets the Gulf of Mexico," SeaPort Manatee is a dynamic global trade hub, serving as the vibrant ships-to-shelves gateway for burgeoning Southwest and Central Florida markets. The closest U.S. deepwater seaport to the expanded Panama Canal, SeaPort Manatee offers 10 deep-draft berths, proficiently fulfilling diverse demands of container, liquid and dry bulk, break-bulk, heavylift, project and general cargo customers. The self-sustaining port generates more than $3.9 billion in annual economic impacts while providing for more than 27,000 direct and indirect jobs – all without the benefit of local property tax support.

