SiriusXM and Audio Up Inc. Announce Launch of Two New Original Scripted Podcasts Under Creative and Strategic Agreement

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and innovative podcast content studio Audio Up today announced the forthcoming launches of two new original scripted musical podcasts, the first co-branded productions under the creative and strategic agreement between the two companies.

The two new scripted podcast series – season two of critically-acclaimed country-themed musical Make It Up As We Go and highly-anticipated new sci-fi/comedy musical series Sonic Leap – were co-produced by Audio Up and SiriusXM and will premiere on May 3 across SiriusXM audio entertainment platforms -- including the SXM App, Pandora, and Stitcher -- and other major podcast platforms in the U.S.

Make It Up As We Go: Season 2 continues the gripping story of ambitious young country singer Charlotte Sayles (portrayed by singer, songwriter, actor, and series co-creator Scarlett Burke), who has now made her way into Nashville's male-dominated country hit factory to shake things up and make her fame. Burke and Audio Up Founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt, who co-created the series, both star in the show and provide original music along with acclaimed actor Garrett Hedlund, GRAMMY Award-winning producer and recording artist Shooter Jennings, music icon Nile Rodgers, GRAMMY-nominated artist Elle King, award-winning Nashville songwriter Liz Rose, Kat & Alex, Breland, Abby Anderson, and Chord Overstreet. Shooter Jennings and Elizabeth Cook, who each host shows on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country (ch. 60), have also joined the cast, with Jennings co-producing the show's soundtrack with Audio Up's Gutstadt. Watch the full trailer here .

Sonic Leap is the completely made-up backstory of real-life rock act Hero the Band – four Atlanta-based fraternal brothers who get sent back to 1985 to "change their future and the future of music." The series was created and co-written by Audio Up Founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt and features original music from Gutstadt, Jeff Peters, and Hero the Band. Actor Anthony Anderson (Black-ish, Law & Order) makes his podcast acting debut in this nostalgic scripted musical series. Rap star Trippie Redd co-stars and contributes music. The series will also unlock the debut album from the Atlanta-based band, to be released on Audio Up Records. The album's first single, "Might Find Love," recently premiered on SiriusXM's Alt Nation (ch. 36) in its Advance Placement new music showcase and is currently in regular rotation. Watch the full trailer here .

Gutstadt will appear on SiriusXM's Volume (ch. 106) on May 2 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm EST for a special program featuring an exclusive interview with Debatable co-host Alan Light and the world premiere of the debut episodes of Sonic Leap and Make It Up As We Go: Season 2. The program will be available on-demand via the SXM App following the broadcast.

The stars and creators of both shows will also appear on a wide range of additional special programming across SiriusXM and Pandora, from in-studio music performances to exclusive interviews to guest DJ sets - introducing the new series to millions of listeners.

"These projects speak to our abilities as storytellers, songwriters, and music producers," said Audio Up Founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt. "With SiriusXM, Audio Up has an alliance with shared creative vision and unprecedented opportunity for scale. The unique value of this collaboration will be expansive: on SiriusXM, Pandora, Stitcher, and beyond across other major audio entertainment platforms, and also down the road as potential film, music, and TV franchises that are unlocked through the power of audio first."

"This is a testament to how SiriusXM and Audio Up complement each other in producing, promoting, and monetizing great original podcast entertainment," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Creative Officer of SiriusXM. "Whether it's SiriusXM radio hosts appearing in podcast episodes or stars from the series playing guest DJ on SiriusXM channels and introducing them to millions of new listeners, we've created a unique launch pad for these great podcasts and the original music within them."

All advertising and sponsorships for programming co-produced by Audio Up and SiriusXM are sold exclusively through SiriusXM's SXM Media combined sales organization.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI ) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

About Audio Up

Audio Up is a podcast content production studio, housing a world of infinite, audio-based properties. Headed by Audio Up CEO and Adweek's 2020 Podcast Innovator of the Year and Podcast Producer of the Year recipient, Jared Gutstadt (formerly of the Jingle Punks), Audio Up is building an ecosystem of premium entertainment content within the music and audio space. Their fictional scripted podcasts include a Marvel-like universe of musicals, where the records themselves become the story foundation. With these groundbreaking properties, Audio Up's goal is to create a new and innovative form of IP, and bring audio blockbusters to life. Current scripted properties include the 2021 Webby nominee Make It Up As We Go with Scarlett Burke, Miranda Lambert, Lindsay Ell and other huge country entertainment; recent Webby honoree for Best Limited Entertainment Series Podcast Halloween in Hell with Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn and iann dior; and Strawberry Spring, the first-ever adaptation of the classic short story by Stephen King, which was the number one trending podcast globally upon release, starring Garrett Hedlund and Milo Ventimiglia. Other current podcast properties include the riveting top 20 crime podcast Where The Bodies Are Buried, Michael Cohen's new chart-topping podcast Mea Culpa, and recent Webby honoree in Podcasts: Interview/Talk Show, Going to Bed with Garcelle with Garcelle Beauvais.

