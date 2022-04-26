Symbol Advantage Wants to Solve the Affordable Housing Shortage

SEATTLE, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently launched Symbol Advantage plans to make high-quality, factory-built homes available to aspiring buyers who can't currently afford to purchase their own homes.

According to the National Association of REALTORS Research Group, house prices continue to rise to record highs. "With median home prices growing by double digits year over year in many regions, this is the right time to bring more affordable, single-family homes to market and help more families start building generational wealth," explained CEO Aggie Clark. "They did it with cars, now we're doing it with homes," Symbol Advantage President James Conlin added when describing being inspired by Carvana's online sales platform and Tesla's 'reserve a car' program.

"With access to a soft allocation for 10,000 homes through 20+ factories, our leadership team's deep roots in residential real estate and consumer services position Symbol Advantage for raising capital to strategically fuel growth," explained board leader Steve Rodgers, former CEO and President of Prudential California Realty, a division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices of America.

Upcoming projects include building master-planned and urban development communities starting in Western Washington and Southern California. Symbol Advantage plans to launch its home design and sales platform later this year, including the 'reserve-a-home' option.

ABOUT SYMBOL ADVANTAGE INC.

Founded by Aggie Clark and James Conlin, Symbol Advantage plans to help solve the affordable housing shortage by marketing high-quality, excellent curb appeal, factory-built homes that can qualify for traditional 30-year financing. Symbol Advantage creates homeownership and real estate development opportunities by leveraging fintech, proptech, and Web3 advancements.

ABOUT THE FOUNDERS

Aggie Clark served as President and COO of an industry-leading retail financial services provider with more than 100 branches and 1,000 team members during her tenure, specializing in business operations, corporate culture, and customer experience. She is Advisory Board Co-Chair for the Consulting & Business Development Center at the University of Washington's Foster School of Business and a Trustee for Cornish College of the Arts. James Conlin is a serial entrepreneur and third-generation multinational land developer. His technology company has completed team development projects for FEMA, Stripe, Solar City, Blue Homes, IRS e-File, and many more. He was CEO of the 2019 Startup of the Year International 3rd place recipient.

