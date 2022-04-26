Tarena Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood and adolescent quality education services in China today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission after the U.S. market closes on April 26, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on Tarena's investor relations website at http://ir.tedu.cn. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood and adolescent quality education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact

Tarena International, Inc.

Email: ir@tedu.cn.

View original content:

SOURCE Tarena International, Inc.