WARNER MUSIC GROUP LAUNCHES IN-HOUSE PODCAST NETWORK, INTERVAL PRESENTS

Company will produce multi-format audio content at the intersection of music, pop culture, and social impact

First slate of shows includes celebrity headliners such as Lupita Nyong'o and Jason Derulo as well as productions from Snap Judgment, Awfully Nice, and Double Elvis

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group (WMG) today unveiled its new podcast network, Interval Presents, which will produce multi-format, culture-forward audio content at the intersection of music, pop culture, and social impact. Building on WMG's ever-growing music catalog and its roster of celebrated talent, the network will leverage the power of a major music company to create a platform for artists and cultural movers to unpack trending conversations, amplify underrepresented voices, and explore the impact of music artistry from diverse perspectives. WMG's Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy & Business Development, Allan Coye, will oversee Interval Presents in the role of General Manager.

Coye said: "Interval Presents allows us to develop and share podcast content that propels fresh, engaging conversations around trending topics and issues that matter to diverse communities — all through a culture-forward lens. This is just the beginning and as we grow, we hope to stay true to our roots in music while also using audio artistry as a vehicle to explore new terrains of storytelling, and ultimately, connect deeply with our audience."

"Interval Presents is a natural progression of Warner Music Group's long history of producing generation-defining music, supporting creatives, and driving culture," added Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP of Business Development, WMG. "There's a hunger for more inclusive and authentic podcast content and, with Allan leading the charge, we're thrilled to launch an audio platform that will connect with this growing audience and spotlight a breadth of voices and perspectives."

The first slate of podcasts from Interval Presents, which will roll out throughout the year, will include various formats, including talk shows and narrative-driven episodic shows. Audiences can look forward to shows hosted by award-winning artists such as Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o (represented by CAA and Mainstay Entertainment) who will host a show centered on non-fiction cultural storytelling that explores the African diaspora; Grammy-nominated singer Jason Derulo (represented by UTA) who will headline a podcast series produced by Clamor that uses vocal performances to tell a fictional, noir-inflected romance story; and Grammy-nominated songwriter and entrepreneur Billy Mann, who will challenge the stigma around failure in a show featuring some of the world's biggest stars and their stories about confronting adversity.

Snap Judgment — the production company behind the long running podcast and radio show, Snap Judgment — will produce Nyong'o's aforementioned show as well as a slew of future content for Interval Presents.

Additionally, Interval Presents has partnered with production company Awfully Nice, who developed Idris and Sabrina Elba's podcast Coupledom and the Ambie-nominated series The Messenger; as well audio-first production company Double Elvis, the company behind the award-winning podcasts Disgraceland, About a Girl, Dear Young Rocker, Here Comes the Break, and many more.

Awfully Nice will produce a docu-series for Interval Presents that explores thought-provoking questions. The first season, hosted by artist Xiuhtezcatl asks: "What if California seceded from the United States?" Double Elvis will produce two shows launching later this year — a series about the history of media and the role communities of color played in the worlds of radio, print, and television we know today. Each season of which will cover a form of media and each episode will tell the empowering and inspirational stories of individuals who left an undeniable impact on their industries, despite the uphill challenges and battles they faced. The other podcast franchise will tell the incredible stories of Warner Music artists who defied expectations, defined major cultural moments, and redefined themselves at times when the stakes were highest. The first season will be based on the life of legendary Atlantic Records artist Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul.

WMG's labels and digital editorial brands will retain autonomy and continue to produce podcast content under their own banners, while also exploring opportunities to work alongside Interval Presents on projects and initiatives.

