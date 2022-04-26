Zambon to present data on lung transplantation trends and survival rates in Europe at ISHLT 2022

Data suggest Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS) accounts for two-thirds of Chronic Lung Allograft Dysfunction (CLAD) deaths, underscoring need for new treatments to address primary cause of death following lung transplantation

Systematic review of lung transplant data uncovers a substantial increase in lung transplantation in Europe between 2015 and 2019

BOSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zambon, a multinational pharmaceutical company focused on innovating cure and care to improve people's health and the quality of patients' lives, is presenting two posters at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Annual 2022 Meeting taking place April 27–30 in Boston, MA.

The first analysis to be presented, titled Survival After Lung Transplantation in Europe - Chronic Lung Allograft Dysfunction (CLAD) as Major Cause of Death, examines CLAD's impact on patient survival rates following lung transplantation, including CLAD phenotype Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS). The presentation will take place on Wednesday, April 27 at 6:15 PM (ET).

The second analysis, titled Trends in Lung Transplantation in Europe 2015 - 2019, Type of Transplant and Organ Source, explores the change in the number of single and double lung transplantations over a five-year period, as well as how sourcing organs from donors after cardiac death impacts transplant volume. The presentation will take place on Friday, April 29 at 5:00 PM (ET).

"At Zambon, we recognize the significant impact that severe respiratory diseases can have on patients, as well as the barriers to long-term survival following lung transplantation. These data provide important insights that help us better understand survival after lung transplantation and underscore the importance of the work we are doing in the ongoing BOSTON studies – and our other programs in severe respiratory diseases – to deliver meaningful treatments to patients whose options are currently limited," said Paola Castellani, CMO and R&D Head at Zambon.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS)

Bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS) is the most common form of chronic lung allograft dysfunction (CLAD) after lung transplantation (also referred to as chronic rejection). In BOS, an uncontrolled immune reaction to the transplanted lung or lungs leads to chronic inflammation of the small airways of the lungs. This causes scarring and narrowing of the airways that continues to worsen over time, limiting an individual's ability to breathe. Up to 50% of lung transplant patients develop BOS within five years post-transplant.1 BOS usually leads to respiratory failure and death within 2 to 4 years after diagnosis.2 There is currently no approved treatment indicated for BOS.3 BOS commonly affects people following lung or allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (alloHSCT), although it is also associated with autoimmune diseases and exposure to environmental contaminants.

BOSTON Development Program

The BOSTON development program is evaluating a treatment for BOS, with the goal of reducing the decline in lung function. The BOSTON‑1 and ‑2 phase 3 studies are currently enrolling BOS patients following lung transplantation. BOSTON-3 is an open-label extension study for eligible study participants who complete BOSTON‑1 or ‑2.

About Zambon S.p.A.

Zambon S.p.A. is a global pharmaceutical company established in 1906 in Vicenza, Italy, and built on the values of an Italian family committed to innovating cure and care to improve patients' lives. With innovative quality products commercialized in 87 countries, Zambon has a global presence with 2,400 employees across Europe, America, and Asia, including production facilities in Italy, Switzerland, China, and Brazil. Alongside its three historical therapeutic areas of focus, which are diseases of the respiratory system, urinary tract infections, and pain management, Zambon is also focused on developing treatments for Parkinson's Disease and Cystic Fibrosis. Additionally, Zambon is currently advancing its clinical development programs of potentially first-in-class treatments for Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) and Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS). If approved by regulatory authorities, the Company intends to launch the NCFB and BOS treatments globally, including in the U.S., which is the latest market entry for Zambon as an organization. In Europe, Zambon also plans to market and distribute, upon regulatory approval, an innovative oral formulation of riluzole for patients suffering with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). For further information, please visit www.zambon.com.

Weigt, et al. Semin Respir Crit Care Med. 2013;34(3):336–351. Chambers DC, et al. J Heart Lung Transplant. 2018;37(10):1169–1183. Verleden GM, et al. J Heart Lung Transplant. 2019; 38(5):493-503.

