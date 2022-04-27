1upHealth Announces SQL on FHIR® to Easily Ask Hard Questions of Healthcare FHIR® Data and Make Timely Real-World Decisions

New Product Application Extends the Capabilities of FHIR® with Commonly Used Analytical and Visualization Tools

BOSTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1upHealth , an intelligent health data platform powered and connected by FHIR®, today announced SQL on FHIR®, a new product application that provides timely access to a healthcare organization's data to discover insights and to create compelling visualizations. With SQL (structured query language) on FHIR® (fast healthcare interoperability resources), data teams do not need to know how to code in FHIR®. 1upHealth's SQL on FHIR® makes it easy to use familiar SQL-based tools such as Microsoft's Power BI® and Tableau®.

"Our customers have turned to 1upHealth to help them figure out 'what's next' in their journey to leverage their healthcare data," said Joe Gagnon, CEO of 1upHealth. "After we help them clear one of the biggest challenges -- converting legacy claims and clinical data into clean, uniform FHIR® -- the next hurdle is to make that comprehensive data available and computable, in a timely way, so customers can act on it."

FHIR data requires special methods to prepare it for SQL analysis. The 1upHealth SQL on FHIR application provides customers with the ability to convert FHIR into a form that is easily searchable for specifics such as a patient's observations, vital signs, smoking status, or end or start to coverage. A full range of analytic use cases becomes available such as utilization management, quality measurement, network design, risk adjustment or event-driven needs.

1upHealth is an integrated payer-provider data platform in the cloud that is purpose-built on FHIR® to deliver broad-scale interoperability across a patient-centered network of over 10,000 clinical and payer endpoints. 1upHealth's modern data architecture uses the latest technologies to rebuild how healthcare accesses, stores, analyzes, and shares data using a scalable, serverless environment.

To learn more, click here or call 1-888-FHIR-1UP (1-888-344-7187).

About 1upHealth

1upHealth is an intelligent health data platform powered and connected by FHIR® that connects an ecosystem of payers, providers, patients, life sciences and app developers within a trusted interoperability network. Unlike legacy enterprise companies, 1upHealth was created and built with the modern healthcare infrastructure in mind. The 1up|FHIR® platform is serverless with cloud-native applications to connect and compute data at enterprise scale to improve patient outcomes, drive population-level analytics and enable medical innovation. Founded in 2017, the company is connected to more than 10,000 clinical and payer endpoints with best-in-class FHIR® APIs. Gartner designated 1upHealth a "Cool Vendor in Healthcare Interoperability" for its FHIR® platform.

For more information, visit 1up.health or email hello@1up.health.

Media Contact

Sean Chase

Aria Marketing for 1upHealth

603-307-9428

schase@ariamarketing.com

