ALLOSOURCE SPONSORED DEVAUGHN LEVY-HAGAN MEMORIAL BASKETBALL GAME RAISES MONEY FOR MENTAL HEALTH/SUICIDE PREVENTION

CENTENNIAL, Colo., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, Colorado's largest homegrown bioscience company whose business focuses on creating innovative cellular and tissue allografts to help surgeons heal their patients, sponsored the DeVaughn Levy-Hagan Memorial Basketball Game for Mental Health/Suicide Prevention yesterday evening at Cherry Creek High School.

Proceeds from the event helped support StoryHealers workshops, an organization where participants overcoming mental health challenges write and perform their stories of hope and healing.

"It's great to come together and support a local community organization while raising awareness for community mental health," said Tom Cycyota, AlloSource President and CEO. "The products we create help people heal physically, but we believe it is just as important to embrace mental health, as physical and mental wellbeing are often connected."

Team captains featured University of Colorado (CU) National Champions Darian Hagan and Charles Johnson who competed with their respective teams of CU alumni athletes. Additional players included Big 12 champions Bobby Pesavento and former CU fullback and Metropolitan Opera singer Keith Miller. Honorary bench coaches included NFL alum Tyler Brayton and Denver Broncos Super Bowl Champion Tyler Polumbus. Denver Pioneers Hockey Announcer Jay Stickney called the game, and current University of Colorado football players Chase Penry and Carson Lee also were in attendance. Members of the Bolder Buffs, a University of Colorado student athlete organization for mental health, were present as well.

As a mission-driven organization founded in the spirit of supporting its communities, AlloSource is inspired to give-back by the generosity of tissue donors who have passed away. The company is committed to supporting organizations and causes connected to our passion for helping people heal physically and mentally. Colorado struggles with some of the highest suicide rates in the country, according to the Colorado Health Institute. If you or someone you know is struggling, go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org or 1-800-273-8255.

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin and soft-tissue allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a leading manufacturer of cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

