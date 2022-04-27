Anchore Collaborates with Docker to Automate SBOM Generation in Docker Desktop

New 'docker sbom' command uses Syft open source tool to generate a Software Bill of Materials

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Anchore announced that Syft, an open source tool to generate a software bill of materials (SBOM), is included in the new Docker Desktop 4.7.0 release. The new 'docker sbom' command displays the SBOM of any Docker image and is built with Syft, an open source tool maintained by Anchore. The added function is the result of an open source collaboration between Anchore and Docker and is intended to give users deep visibility into container images to proactively secure the software supply chain.

"For organizations who have development teams that need to minimize supply chain risk while building modern, secure, and reliable applications, Docker SBOM provides developers visibility into the security, compliance, and quality of all layers of their images so they can quickly determine if images are vulnerable," said Webb Stevens, Docker's SVP of Secure Software Supply Chain. "With Docker SBOM, developers can easily avoid vulnerable images at the beginning of a build or new release. We're proud to work with Anchore to make software supply chains as secure as possible."

In response to rising software supply chain security concerns, the use of an SBOM has become a critical component to create a strong security posture against vulnerabilities and malicious actors. The Anchore 2022 Software Supply Chain Security Report showed that 76% of large enterprises will increase their use of a software bill of materials SBOM in 2022. In addition, 54% indicated that securing the software supply chain is a top or significant focus for 2022.

"With this collaboration between Anchore and Docker, we are giving more than 13 million Docker users the ability to create and store an SBOM as an independent operation," said Dan Nurmi, CTO of Anchore. "We believe that SBOM data is foundational to improve software supply chain security and provides the component visibility necessary to create secure software applications."

The SBOM Advantage

The new 'docker sbom' command provides users with comprehensive visibility into the software components included in a container image, including direct and transitive dependencies. It enables Docker Desktop users to quickly generate detailed SBOMs in the native Docker CLI. Docker users can generate an SBOM document in SPDX, CycloneDX, and Syft-JSON formats, and then use the SBOM as input for other tools that are capable of consuming an SBOM, such as the Grype open source tool for vulnerability scanning.

About Anchore

Anchore is a leader in software supply chain security and enables organizations to protect cloud-native applications against software supply chain attacks. Anchore technology embeds continuous security and compliance checks at every stage of the software development process to prevent security risks from reaching production. Large enterprises and government agencies use Anchore solutions to generate a comprehensive software bill of materials, pinpoint vulnerabilities, identify malware, and discover unprotected credentials that can lead to hacks and ransomware. With an API-centric approach, Anchore solutions integrate into the tools developers already use to detect issues earlier, saving time and lowering the cost to fix vulnerabilities.

Anchore is recognized on the Forbes 2022 list of America's Best Startup Employers. To learn more visit anchore.com.

