Belk is Bringing Back the Great Mom Surprise Just in Time For Mother's Day Shopping Plans

Customers may be surprised with a Belk gift card totaling the amount of their purchase

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress Jessica Lange said it best: "The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness." To the women who give so much for others but rarely do enough for themselves, Belk is thrilled to bring back the Great Mom Surprise. The promotion started this week and will run through Mother's Day (Sunday, May 8th). One lucky customer per day at each Belk location will be surprised with a gift card totaling the amount of their online order for in-store or curbside pickup, up to $575 (including tax).

Randomly selected customers will be "surprised and delighted" with a lively presentation from Belk associates when they come in to pick up their festively packaged order. The Great Mom Surprise Belk gift cards are redeemable on future orders either instore or online at www.belk.com. Last year, Belk gave away more than $200,000 in gift cards to over 8,300 customers across its footprint through the Great Mom Surprise promotion.

"The Great Mom Surprise is the perfect way to brighten a customer's day leading up to Mother's Day," said Nir Patel, Belk CEO. "Moms often do so much for everyone and don't always spoil themselves, but this promotion is a way for all our customers to have some fun while they shop for themselves or the special moms in their lives."

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

