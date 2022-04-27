Century Communities Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results

- First Quarter Net Income of $142.5 Million or $4.20 per Diluted Share -

- Return on Equity of 33.7%, a Company Record -

- Gross Margin of 28.3%, a Company Record -

- Pre-Tax Income Margin 18.6%, a Company Record -

- Reaffirms Annual Guidance -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights Compared to First Quarter 2021

Net income increased 40% to $142.5 million or $4.20 per diluted share, both first quarter records

Pre-tax income improved 44% to a first quarter record $188.8 million

Total revenues increased to a first quarter record $1.0 billion

Return on equity improved by 47% to 33.7%, a Company record

Deliveries of 2,348 homes, led by the West and Texas Regions

Net new home contracts of 2,944 contracts

Homebuilding gross margin increased to 28.3% from 21.1%, a 720-basis point increase

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin increased to 29.5%, a 640-basis point increase

Pre-tax income margin of 18.6%, a Company record

Homes in backlog improved 28% to 5,247 homes valued at $2.2 billion , both Company records

Selling communities increased to 197 from 188 communities

Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, "During the first quarter, our teams continued to successfully overcome supply chain and labor challenges to deliver 2,348 homes that produced a first quarter record pre-tax income of $188.8 million, net income of $142.5 million and an all-time record return on equity of 33.7%, the twelfth sequential quarter of improvement. Even as interest rates rose, we saw continued demand that generated 2,944 net new contracts, resulting in a Company record backlog of 5,247 homes with a value of $2.2 billion."

Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "The strategic operational initiatives implemented over the last several years continued to drive the multiple quarter trend of sequential improvement in nearly all financial metrics including a Company record 29.5% adjusted gross margin and a 18.6% pre-tax income margin, our eighth consecutive quarter of improvement. We exited the first quarter with tailwinds of record backlog and low levels of inventory across our 45 plus markets, and are confident that our spec based, land light model geared towards affordably priced homes will continue to produce strong returns for our stockholders, even with an elevated interest rate environment."

First Quarter 2022 Results

Net income for the first quarter 2022 increased 40% to $142.5 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, as compared to $101.7 million or $3.00 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Home sales revenues for the first quarter 2022 increased to $988.4 million, compared to $959.3 million for the prior year quarter. Deliveries decreased to 2,348 homes compared to 2,797 in the prior year quarter due to ongoing supply chain and labor challenges. The average sales price of home deliveries for the first quarter 2022 increased to $421,000, compared to $343,000 in the prior year quarter, primarily due to sustained demand and home price appreciation across all of our markets.

Net new home contracts in the first quarter 2022 were 2,944 contracts, compared to 3,455 contracts in the prior year quarter. At the end of the first quarter 2022, the Company had 5,247 homes in backlog, representing $2.2 billion of backlog dollar value, increases of 28% and 37%, respectively.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, was 29.5% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 23.1% in the prior year quarter, and the seventh quarter in a row of sequential adjusted gross margin expansion. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the first quarter 2022 was 28.3%, as compared to 21.1% in the prior year quarter, an improvement of 720 basis points. SG&A as a percent of home sales revenues was 10.3%, compared to 9.6% in the prior year quarter. Pre-tax income margin was 18.6% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 13.0% in the prior year quarter and the eighth sequential quarter of improvement.

Selling communities at the end of the first quarter increased to 197 from 188 communities in the prior year quarter and decreased sequentially from 202 selling communities at the end of 2021 due to continued demand and increased sales pace.

Return on equity for the first quarter of 2022 was 33.7%, compared to 22.9% in the prior year period, a Company record and the twelfth consecutive quarter of sequential improvement for this metric.

Financial services revenues were $26.3 million compared to $33.6 million in the prior year quarter, and financial services pre-tax income decreased to $11.2 million from $15.3 million, primarily as a result of lower originations and normalization of gain on sale premiums.

Strengthened Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a strong financial position including $1.8 billion of stockholders' equity, a 33% year over year increase, and $1.1 billion of total liquidity, including $254.3 million of cash.

During the first quarter, the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend by 33% to $0.20 per share and repurchased 1,013,387 shares of its common stock for $62.4 million.

As of March 31, 2022, homebuilding debt to capital decreased to 35.6%, from 36.1% at December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, net homebuilding debt to net capital increased slightly to 29.3%, from 26.3% at December 31, 2021 primarily due to increased investments in inventory.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

David Messenger, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given our first quarter performance, record backlog, number of homes under construction, low levels of supply in our markets and planned community openings, we are reaffirming our full year closing guidance of 11,500 to 12,500 homes, home sales revenues to be in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.9 billion and our year end selling communities to be in the range of 240 to 250 with the majority of our new community openings occurring in the third and fourth quarters."

Webcast and Conference Call

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted Diluted EPS), Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Ratio of Homebuilding Net Debt to Net Capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "potential," "looking ahead," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2022 and management's belief that the Company's spec based, land light model geared towards affordably priced homes will continue to produce strong returns for stockholders, even with an elevated interest rate environment. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions; the potential impact of global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material shortages and delays, inflation, municipal and utility delays, and COVID-19 on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land; availability and cost of financing; the effect of interest rate and tax changes; reliance on contractors and key personnel; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Revenues











Home sales revenues

$ 988,415

$ 959,279 Land sales and other revenues



1,630



15,670 Total homebuilding revenues



990,045



974,949 Financial services revenues



26,305



33,620 Total revenues



1,016,350



1,008,569 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues











Cost of home sales revenues



(709,073)



(756,507) Cost of land sales and other revenues



(846)



(10,020) Total homebuilding cost of revenues



(709,919)



(766,527) Financial services costs



(15,154)



(18,301) Selling, general, and administrative



(101,639)



(92,151) Other income (expense)



(862)



(541) Income before income tax expense



188,776



131,049 Income tax expense



(46,280)



(29,397) Net income

$ 142,496

$ 101,652













Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 4.25

$ 3.03 Diluted

$ 4.20

$ 3.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding:











Basic



33,530,610



33,563,903 Diluted



33,942,234



33,884,275

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share amounts)

















March 31,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 209,046

$ 316,310 Cash held in escrow



45,212



52,297 Accounts receivable



46,038



41,932 Inventories



2,680,195



2,456,614 Mortgage loans held for sale



198,985



353,063 Prepaid expenses and other assets



236,567



200,087 Property and equipment, net



27,791



24,939 Deferred tax assets, net



21,272



21,239 Goodwill



30,395



30,395 Total assets

$ 3,495,501

$ 3,496,876 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 91,520

$ 84,679 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



370,130



316,877 Notes payable



1,010,961



998,936 Revolving line of credit



—



— Mortgage repurchase facilities



193,028



331,876 Total liabilities



1,665,639



1,732,368 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 33,038,361 and 33,760,940 shares issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



330



338 Additional paid-in capital



627,447



697,845 Retained earnings



1,202,085



1,066,325 Total stockholders' equity



1,829,862



1,764,508 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,495,501

$ 3,496,876

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts























Three Months Ended March 31,











2022



2021



% Change West

417



394



5.8 % Mountain

586



947



(38.1) % Texas

412



518



(20.5) % Southeast

409



476



(14.1) % Century Complete

1,120



1,120



— % Total

2,944



3,455



(14.8) %

Home Deliveries (dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended March 31,















2022

2021

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

396

$ 663.5

319

$ 582.4

24.1 %

13.9 % Mountain

514

$ 546.0

685

$ 423.5

(25.0) %

28.9 % Texas

366

$ 339.5

328

$ 267.5

11.6 %

26.9 % Southeast

366

$ 408.4

568

$ 387.5

(35.6) %

5.4 % Century Complete

706

$ 242.6

897

$ 195.8

(21.3) %

23.9 % Total / Weighted Average

2,348

$ 421.0

2,797

$ 343.0

(16.1) %

22.7 %



































Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Selling Communities





















Selling communities at period end

As of March 31,



Increase/(Decrease)



2022

2021



Amount

% Change





















West

22

19



3

15.8 % Mountain

35

39



(4)

(10.3) % Texas

18

13



5

38.5 % Southeast

22

20



2

10.0 % Century Complete

100

97



3

3.1 % Total

197

188



9

4.8 %

Backlog (dollars in thousands)

























































As of March 31,





















2022

2021

% Change





Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price West

545

$ 412,519

$ 756.9

561

$ 342,688

$ 610.9

(2.9) %

20.4 %

23.9 % Mountain

1,117



641,820

$ 574.6

1,051



520,004

$ 494.8

6.3 %

23.4 %

16.1 % Texas

432



156,391

$ 362.0

575



187,594

$ 326.3

(24.9) %

(16.6) %

10.9 % Southeast

756



356,413

$ 471.4

709



279,904

$ 394.8

6.6 %

27.3 %

19.4 % Century Complete

2,397



603,722

$ 251.9

1,201



249,409

$ 207.7

99.6 %

142.1 %

21.3 % Total / Weighted Average

5,247

$ 2,170,865

$ 413.7

4,097

$ 1,579,599

$ 385.6

28.1 %

37.4 %

7.3 %

Lot Inventory



























































As of March 31,























2022

2021

% Change























Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total























































West

4,835



3,789



8,624



3,127



4,952



8,079



54.6 %

(23.5) %

6.7 % Mountain

11,752



7,980



19,732



7,721



7,954



15,675



52.2 %

0.3 %

25.9 % Texas

6,518



9,099



15,617



3,070



6,322



9,392



112.3 %

43.9 %

66.3 % Southeast

6,185



16,677



22,862



2,701



8,886



11,587



129.0 %

87.7 %

97.3 % Century Complete

5,521



13,221



18,742



3,887



8,916



12,803



42.0 %

48.3 %

46.4 % Total

34,811



50,766



85,577



20,506



37,030



57,536



69.8 %

37.1 %

48.7 % % of Total

40.7%



59.3%



100.0%



35.6%



64.4%



100.0%





















Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Adjusted Diluted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to management, investors and other users of the Company's financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. The Company believes excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. We define Adjusted Net Income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) inventory impairment and other (iii) restructuring costs, and (iv) loss on debt extinguishment, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using the Company's GAAP tax rate for the applicable period. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by excluding the effect of inventory impairment, restructuring costs and loss on debt extinguishment from the calculation of reported EPS.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Numerator











Net income

$ 142,496

$ 101,652 Denominator











Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



33,530,610



33,563,903 Dilutive effect of restricted stock units



411,624



320,372 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



33,942,234



33,884,275 Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 4.25

$ 3.03 Diluted

$ 4.20

$ 3.00













Adjusted earnings per share











Numerator











Net income

$ 142,496

$ 101,652 Income tax expense



46,280



29,397 Income before income tax expense



188,776



131,049 Inventory impairment and other



—



— Adjusted income before income tax expense



188,776



131,049 Adjusted income tax expense(1)



(46,280)



(29,397) Adjusted net income

$ 142,496



101,652













Denominator - Diluted



33,942,234



33,884,275













Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 4.20

$ 3.00



(1) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 was 24.5% and 22.4%, respectively, which are reflective of the Company's GAAP tax rates for the applicable periods.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment and other and interest is not a measurement of financial performance under United States generally accepted accounting principles; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment and indebtedness have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin (in thousands)































Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

%

2021

%

























Home sales revenues

$ 988,415

100.0 %

$ 959,279

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(709,073)

(71.7) %



(756,507)

(78.9) % Inventory impairment and other



—

— %



—

— % Gross margin from home sales



279,342

28.3 %



202,772

21.1 % Add: Inventory impairment and other



—

— %



—

— % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



12,146

1.2 %



18,377

1.9 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairment and other

$ 291,488

29.5 %

$ 221,149

23.1 %

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure we use as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) loss on debt extinguishment, (vi) inventory impairment and other. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, our management believes that this measurement is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our Adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021

% Change Net income

$ 142,496

$ 101,652



40.2 % Income tax expense



46,280



29,397



57.4 % Interest in cost of home sales revenues



12,146



18,377



(33.9) % Interest expense (income)



135



(111)



(221.6) % Depreciation and amortization expense



2,606



2,806



(7.1) % EBITDA



203,663



152,121



33.9 % Inventory impairment and other



—



—



NM

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 203,663

$ 152,121



33.9 %



NM – Not Meaningful

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (notes payable and borrowings under our revolving line of credit less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is our total debt minus outstanding borrowings under our mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands)

















March 31,

December 31,



2022

2021 Notes payable

$ 1,010,961

$ 998,936 Revolving line of credit



—



— Total homebuilding debt



1,010,961



998,936 Total stockholders' equity



1,829,862



1,764,508 Total capital

$ 2,840,823

$ 2,763,444 Homebuilding debt to capital



35.6%



36.1%













Total homebuilding debt

$ 1,010,961

$ 998,936 Cash and cash equivalents



(209,046)



(316,310) Cash held in escrow



(45,212)



(52,297) Net homebuilding debt



756,703



630,329 Total stockholders' equity



1,829,862



1,764,508 Net capital

$ 2,586,565

$ 2,394,837













Net homebuilding debt to net capital



29.3%



26.3%

