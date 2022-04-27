CUJO AI Announces Remko Vos as New CEO

Remko Vos has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of CUJO AI to drive product innovation and growth.

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, a global leader in cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), today announced that Remko Vos has been appointed the new CEO of the company. Vos succeeds Einaras von Gravrock, who co-founded the company in 2015, gaining some of the world's largest ISPs as customers, and scaling its solutions to cover almost 2 billion connected devices across North America and Europe.

Former Comcast Xfinity product executive Remko Vos joins device intelligence company CUJO AI as their new CEO

"I am excited to join CUJO AI at a time when network connectivity and quality of access have become so central to people's lives and participation in an increasingly digital economy," Vos said. "Now, more than ever before, Internet Service Providers must have a deep understanding of in-home networks to keep pace with fast-evolving customer needs. CUJO AI is uniquely positioned to empower network operators with that kind of home network intelligence to service and protect customers today and shape the customer experiences of tomorrow".

Vos has a proven track record of helping enterprises expand into new markets and strong Service Provider domain expertise. He joins CUJO AI after spending 5 years as a Product Executive at Comcast, where he helped the broadband division introduce successive waves of innovation and scale adoption to millions of customers.

"It has been a real privilege to grow CUJO AI to what it is today. Remko has worked with CUJO AI for many years as a customer with a first-hand appreciation of the value our solutions bring to Internet Service Providers and the caliber of talent at CUJO AI. He is a remarkable leader, and I am confident he will do a magnificent job leading CUJO AI to new highs."– said Einaras von Gravrock.

CUJO AI greatly elevates Internet Service Providers' ability to understand, serve & protect their customers with advanced cybersecurity and granular network & device intelligence. Deployed in tens of millions of homes and covering almost 2 billion connected devices, CUJO AI's advanced AI algorithms help clients uncover previously unavailable insights to raise the bar on customer experience & retention with new value propositions and superior operational services. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI services are trusted by the largest broadband operators around the world, including Comcast and Charter Communications.

