The deal is sealed: Graitec, international BIM software developer, and Applied Software closed on the deal to become US and World Leader of AEC and Manufacturing System Integration

The deal is sealed: Graitec, international BIM software developer, and Applied Software closed on the deal to become US and World Leader of AEC and Manufacturing System Integration

ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAITEC, an international BIM, Fabrication, and Design software developer for AEC, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner across Europe, Gold Partner in Canada and in the USA, is delighted to announce the completion of its acquisition of Applied Software.

Applied Software Graitec Group (PRNewsfoto/Applied Software) (PRNewswire)

Originally founded in 1982, Atlanta-based Applied Software is a historic Autodesk partner. With 130 employees located in more than 20 states, Applied Software has helped over 5,000 customers to digitize their processes in the construction and manufacturing space throughout the United States. Today, Applied Software is one of the largest American Autodesk Platinum Partners.

With the acquisition of Applied Software, the Graitec group consolidates its existing position in North America while taking on significant market share of the BIM market, but also combines operations with a best-in-class Autodesk Partner in the United States.

Together, Graitec and Applied Software aim to deliver more value to their customers combining their strong Autodesk expertise and the benefits of the Graitec software. Developed by more than 150 R&D engineers, Graitec software aims to complete the Autodesk ecosystem, especially for Architects, Structural Engineers and Steel and Rebar Manufacturers. One point of focus will be PowerPack – an innovative and result based set of productivity tools allowing customers to maximize their use of Revit, Advance Steel, Inventor and Vault. On a technical level, Applied Software customers will be able to leverage the proven expertise of the Graitec skilled technical team on Structural Steel and Rebar.

For both Graitec and Applied Software, today is more than just an acquisition. By becoming one of the largest Autodesk partners in the world and reinforcing its will to grow stronger, bigger and more global, Graitec is showing its commitment to growth to further support the needs of their clients. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Quote Manuel Liedot, CEO of Graitec : "For Graitec, Applied Software is a truly transforming and transformative acquisition. We are honored to associate our Graitec brand with such an outstanding company, and we believe our partnership with Applied Software will drastically change the scale and geographical footprint of the Graitec group. With this big step, 45% of our business will be in North America and 55% in Europe. We are happy to welcome all customers and all employees from Applied Software, to strengthen our partnership with Autodesk, and we are excited to continue the journey ahead!"

Quote from Richard Burroughs, CEO of Applied Software : ''I am excited to launch the next step of Applied Software history by joining the global Graitec group. Graitec shares the same DNA of Applied Software – a strong technical focus to empower our clients and champion innovation. It was crucial for me that all of our team stay on board for this next step, and that we continue to serve our customers. Today, we have achieved this and have raised the level of global service for our clients for the next 40 years."

About GRAITEC

Founded in 1986, GRAITEC is an international group (13 countries worldwide – 48 offices) helping construction and manufacturing professionals to successfully achieve their digital transformation by providing BIM and Industry 4.0 software and consultancy. GRAITEC is a developer of high-performance BIM applications as well as an Autodesk Platinum Partner in Europe and Gold Autodesk Partner in North America. With more than 650 employees including 200 BIM consultants, GRAITEC is an innovation-focused company whose products are used by more than 100,000 construction professionals worldwide.

For more information, please visit : www.graitec.com

About Applied Software

Applied Software Technology Inc., an Autodesk Platinum Partner for over 30 years, also partnering with premier vendors such as Bluebeam or Panzura, is a premier design technology firm serving the AEC, ENI and Manufacturing industries. With award-winning expertise in BIM, Applied Software has helped over 5,000 clients optimize their software and training, through recommended solutions and services, to improve project performance and workflows for competitive advantage for greater business value.

For more information, please visit : www.asti.com

Media contact: Todd Weyandt, tweyandt@asti.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Applied Software