General Dynamics Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net earnings of $730 million on revenue of $9.4 billion

Diluted EPS of $2.61 , up 5.2% year over year

Cash from operating activities of $2 billion

Highest Aerospace backlog in more than a decade

RESTON, Va., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported first-quarter 2022 net earnings of $730 million on revenue of $9.4 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.61, a 5.2% increase from the year-ago quarter.

"Aerospace backlog grew for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by continued strong Gulfstream demand, while operating discipline and growth in aviation services increased the group's margins," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our defense segments delivered solid performance on key programs across the portfolios."

Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $2 billion, or 270% of net earnings. The company invested $141 million in capital expenditures, paid $330 million in dividends, and used $294 million to repurchase shares, ending the quarter with $2.9 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Backlog

Orders remained strong across the company with a consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, of 1-to-1 for the quarter. In addition to company-wide backlog of $87.2 billion, estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $41.8 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $129 billion.

Aerospace backlog grew $1.3 billion in the quarter to $17.6 billion, up 8.1%.

Significant awards in the quarter for the three defense segments included a contract with a maximum potential value of $4.5 billion over 10 years from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to provide hybrid cloud services and information technology design, engineering, and operations and sustainment services; a contract with a maximum potential value of $660 million from the Environmental Protection Agency for managed application, information, networking, enterprise and security services; $340 million from the U.S. Army to produce Stryker maneuver short-range air defense (M-SHORAD) vehicles; $325 million from the Army to upgrade Abrams main battle tanks; $260 million from the U.S. Navy to provide maintenance and repair services for an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship; $235 million from the Army to provide spare parts, inventory management and support services for the Stryker wheeled combat vehicle program; $230 million to produce Piranha armored combat vehicles for Switzerland; and $260 million for several key classified contracts.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information is available at www.gd.com.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its first-quarter 2022 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone one hour after the end of the call and end on May 4, 2022, at 866-813-9403 (international: +44 204-525-0658); passcode 488214. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Three Months Ended Variance



April 3, 2022

April 4, 2021

$

% Revenue

$ 9,392



$ 9,389



$ 3



— % Operating costs and expenses

(8,484)



(8,451)



(33)





Operating earnings

908



938



(30)



(3.2) % Other, net

39



30



9





Interest, net

(98)



(123)



25





Earnings before income tax

849



845



4



0.5 % Provision for income tax, net

(119)



(137)



18





Net earnings

$ 730



$ 708



$ 22



3.1 % Earnings per share—basic

$ 2.63



$ 2.49



$ 0.14



5.6 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding

277.1



284.1









Earnings per share—diluted

$ 2.61



$ 2.48



$ 0.13



5.2 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

279.9



285.2











EXHIBIT B

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Three Months Ended

Variance

April 3, 2022

April 4, 2021

$

% Revenue:













Aerospace $ 1,903



$ 1,887



$ 16



0.8 % Marine Systems 2,651



2,483



168



6.8 % Combat Systems 1,675



1,820



(145)



(8.0) % Technologies 3,163



3,199



(36)



(1.1) % Total $ 9,392



$ 9,389



$ 3



— % Operating earnings:













Aerospace $ 243



$ 220



$ 23



10.5 % Marine Systems 211



200



11



5.5 % Combat Systems 227



244



(17)



(7.0) % Technologies 298



306



(8)



(2.6) % Corporate (71)



(32)



(39)



(121.9) % Total $ 908



$ 938



$ (30)



(3.2) % Operating margin:













Aerospace 12.8 %

11.7 %







Marine Systems 8.0 %

8.1 %







Combat Systems 13.6 %

13.4 %







Technologies 9.4 %

9.6 %







Total 9.7 %

10.0 %









EXHIBIT C

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







(Unaudited)









April 3, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and equivalents



$ 2,907



$ 1,603

Accounts receivable



3,015



3,041

Unbilled receivables



7,888



8,498

Inventories



5,548



5,340

Other current assets



1,436



1,505

Total current assets



20,794



19,987

Noncurrent assets:









Property, plant and equipment, net



5,450



5,417

Intangible assets, net



1,926



1,978

Goodwill



20,114



20,098

Other assets



2,592



2,593

Total noncurrent assets



30,082



30,086

Total assets



$ 50,876



$ 50,073

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt



$ 1,005



$ 1,005

Accounts payable



3,190



3,167

Customer advances and deposits



6,363



6,266

Other current liabilities



3,478



3,540

Total current liabilities



14,036



13,978

Noncurrent liabilities:









Long-term debt



10,491



10,490

Other liabilities



8,335



7,964

Total noncurrent liabilities



18,826



18,454

Shareholders' equity:









Common stock



482



482

Surplus



3,434



3,278

Retained earnings



35,800



35,420

Treasury stock



(19,837)



(19,619)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,865)



(1,920)

Total shareholders' equity



18,014



17,641

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 50,876



$ 50,073



EXHIBIT D

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Three Months Ended

April 3, 2022

April 4, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:





Net earnings $ 730



$ 708

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 139



136

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 74



79

Equity-based compensation expense 96



40

Deferred income tax benefit (106)



(19)

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 26



(30)

Unbilled receivables 617



52

Inventories (234)



57

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts payable 23



(216)

Customer advances and deposits 675



(544)

Other, net (72)



(260)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,968



3

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (141)



(134)

Other, net (6)



3

Net cash used by investing activities (147)



(131)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Dividends paid (330)



(315)

Purchases of common stock (294)



(759)

Other, net 107



201

Net cash used by financing activities (517)



(873)

Net cash used by discontinued operations —



(12)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents 1,304



(1,013)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 1,603



2,824

Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 2,907



$ 1,811





EXHIBIT E

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS









Other Financial Information:

























April 3, 2022

December 31, 2021

Debt-to-equity (a)







63.8 %

65.2 %

Book value per share (b)







$ 64.87



$ 63.54



Shares outstanding







277,705,115



277,620,943































First Quarter











2022

2021

Income tax payments, net







$ 15



$ 33



Company-sponsored research and development (c)







$ 107



$ 90



Return on sales (d)







7.8 %

7.5 %



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

























First Quarter











2022

2021

Free cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities







$ 1,968



$ 3



Capital expenditures







(141)



(134)



Free cash flow (e)







$ 1,827



$ (131)































April 3, 2022

December 31, 2021

Net debt:















Total debt







$ 11,496



$ 11,495



Less cash and equivalents







2,907



1,603



Net debt (f)







$ 8,589



$ 9,892





(a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.



(b) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.



(c) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.



(d) Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.



(e) We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash

flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes

such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use

free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.



(f) We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful

measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy.

We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.



EXHIBIT F

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







Funded

Unfunded

Total

Backlog

Estimated Potential Contract Value*

Total

Estimated

Contract Value

First Quarter 2022:





















Aerospace

$ 17,114



$ 501



$ 17,615



$ 1,829



$ 19,444



Marine Systems

27,656



15,258



42,914



4,316



47,230



Combat Systems

12,760



299



13,059



6,298



19,357



Technologies

9,067



4,579



13,646



29,347



42,993



Total

$ 66,597



$ 20,637



$ 87,234



$ 41,790



$ 129,024



Fourth Quarter 2021:





















Aerospace

$ 15,878



$ 415



$ 16,293



$ 1,657



$ 17,950



Marine Systems

23,678



21,177



44,855



4,271



49,126



Combat Systems

12,584



509



13,093



6,936



20,029



Technologies

9,005



4,348



13,353



26,997



40,350



Total

$ 61,145



$ 26,449



$ 87,594



$ 39,861



$ 127,455



First Quarter 2021:





















Aerospace

$ 11,545



$ 384



$ 11,929



$ 2,312



$ 14,241



Marine Systems

27,676



22,075



49,751



2,815



52,566



Combat Systems

14,085



143



14,228



9,120



23,348



Technologies

10,003



3,670



13,673



27,530



41,203



Total

$ 63,309



$ 26,272



$ 89,581



$ 41,777



$ 131,358





* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts

and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers

to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and

establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in

our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our

estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT F-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

EXHIBIT F-2

BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

EXHIBIT G

FIRST QUARTER 2022 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the first quarter of 2022:

Marine Systems:

$260 from the U.S. Navy to provide maintenance and repair services for an Arleigh Burke -class (DDG-51) guided-missile destroyer and a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship.

$130 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Hartford, a Los Angeles-class submarine.

$95 from the Navy for advanced nuclear plant studies (ANPS) in support of the Columbia-class submarine program.

$75 from the Navy for changes in scope associated with DDG-51 contracts.

Combat Systems:

$340 from the U.S. Army to produce Stryker maneuver short-range air defense (M-SHORAD) vehicles.

$325 from the Army to upgrade Abrams battle tanks to the system enhancement package version 3 (SEPv3) configuration.

$235 from the Army to provide spare parts and inventory management and support services for the Stryker wheeled combat vehicle program.

$230 to produce Piranha armored combat vehicles for Switzerland .

$45 to provide laser range finders and repair and management support services for Canadian light armored vehicle (LAV) programs.

Technologies:

An indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide hybrid cloud services and information technology (IT) design, engineering, and operations and sustainment services. The contract has a maximum potential value of $4.5 billion over 10 years.

$80 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for managed application, information, networking, enterprise and security services. The contract has a maximum potential value of $660 .

$260 for several key classified contracts.

$190 from the U.S. Air Force for the Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation System (BICES) program to provide intelligence information sharing capabilities and engineering services.

$40 from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for an Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) solution to provide secure identity, access and account management for Department of Defense (DoD) applications. The contract has a maximum potential value of $160 .

$130 to provide flight simulation services for the Army.

$15 from the U.S. Department of Education to develop the Award Eligibility Determination system. The contract has a maximum potential value of $120 .

$110 to manufacture and deliver hardware in support of the SPY-6 radar program.

$90 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.

$85 from the Army to provide continued software support and engineering for the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (WIN-T) Increment 2 program.

$85 from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in support of the Medicaid Management Information System.

EXHIBIT H

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)





First Quarter









2022

2021 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):













Large-cabin aircraft







21



25

Mid-cabin aircraft







4



3

Total







25



28

















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:













Orders*







$ 3,243



$ 2,457

Revenue







1,903



1,887

Book-to-Bill Ratio







1.70x

1.30x

* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

