Golden Gate Global's Eren Cicekdagi re-elected to IIUSA Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Global, an award-winning EB-5 immigrant investment regional center, is delighted to announce the appointment of its Managing Director, Mr. Eren Cicekdagi for 3 more years to the Board of Directors of Invest In the USA (IIUSA). Since 2005, IIUSA has been the national membership-based not-for-profit EB-5 industry trade association. The election took place on April 12, 2022 at IIUSA's Forum in Orlando, Florida.

"I am thrilled to be recognized for the past work and humbled by the support shown by my fellow members who continually inspire me to act on what is best for the EB-5 Regional Center Program, to advocate for the American jobs it creates, and to serve our immigrant investor families in the most efficient and secure way."

IIUSA members benefit from access to tools, networking opportunities, educational events, and insights into the latest trends in the EB-5 industry. For nearly two decades, IIUSA has served as the unifying voice of the EB-5 industry, representing and connecting thousands of diverse stakeholders who contribute billions of dollars of economic development and job growth in the United States through EB-5 investment.

In the last 8 years at Golden Gate Global, Eren Cicekdagi has directed investment operations, legal, compliance, investor relations, and business development processes. As Managing Director of Operations, Eren Cicekdagi works closely with investors, leading them through the EB-5 immigration investment program and facilitating new EB-5 projects with real estate developer partners. In parallel, over the past three and a half years, Mr. Cicekdagi has served as a member of the IIUSA Board of Directors, culminating with the reauthorization of the EB-5 Regional Center Program until September of 2027.

IIUSA, and its executive director, board members, officers, and staff were instrumental in the negotiations with the U.S. Congress, which resulted in the latest EB-5 bill (also known as the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022) and its integrity measures.

With the enactment of this new legislation, the EB-5 Regional Center Program will be strengthened while maximizing the economic benefit to the United States. This new phase brings opportunities for the further development of the industry. IIUSA now looks to activate its network of industry professionals towards working out technicalities in EB-5 and educating members and partners on the practical implications and compliance regime of those laws.

About Golden Gate Global

Golden Gate Global is an award-winning regional center operator headquartered in San Francisco, California. Established in 2011, Golden Gate Global has been offering institutional quality real estate projects with partners such as Lennar Corporation, JMA Ventures, Sacramento Kings, and Signature Development Group to EB-5 investors from all over the world. Golden Gate Global enjoys a 100% USCIS project approval rate and has been successful servicing over 1,300 EB-5 investors.

For more information: +1 (415) 986-8888 / info@3gfund.com / www.3gfund.com

