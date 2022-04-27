InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Remove Insect Remains from Windshields (BMA-5296)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle accessory to help remove stubborn insect deposits from the windshield without stopping your vehicle," said an inventor, from Nashua, N.H., "so I invented the BUG WIPER. My design would prevent the insect remains from being smeared into the windshield."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to remove insect remains from a windshield while traveling. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stop and manually clean the windshield with a squeegee. As a result, it increases visibility and it provides added safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

