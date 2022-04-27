InventHelp Presents Smart Wireless Thermostat (AAT-4554)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a thermostat that would be easier to manage by an individual," said the inventor from Union City, Ga. "I created this technological thermostat to provide convenience to one's livelihood and provide broader range of control options."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending SMART TEMP that fulfills the need for a proposed smart and programmable thermostat. This device would have smart technology operating features, including voice control, remote access via Bluetooth or other wireless connectivity options, touchscreen technology, mobile device compatibility and more. Additionally, this device could be applied to any residence or commercial building application.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4554, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

