InventHelp Presents Toilet Smell Eliminator (BMA-4418)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I did not like the odors that were lingering in bathrooms," said the inventor from Revere, Mass. "I thought of this idea to help eliminate those odors without needing fans or scented sprays."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He created the patent-pending ODORLESS TOILET SEAT to fulfill the need for freshening the air in a bathrooms. This device helps remove objectionable or obnoxious odors at their source before they can infiltrate the bathroom environment. It would be effective and easy to install in any type of application. Additionally, this helps eliminate the need to run the fan for periods of time and money spent on unhealthy air freshening sprays.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-4418, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp