LEO Pharma Leverages Veeva Link for Key People to Expand Engagement with Scientific Experts

Global medical dermatology leader aims to more effectively engage with medical communities and advance new treatments that are expected to improve patients' quality of life

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that it has expanded its partnership with LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, to drive relevant discussions with the scientific community using Veeva Link for Key People, a real time intelligence application from the Veeva Link family of data products. Leveraging Link for Key People enables LEO Pharma's medical and sales teams to improve engagement efforts with medical experts in the dermatology community.

"As we work to advance the standard of care in medical dermatology, it's crucial our teams have the latest insights from scientific, digital, and clinical leaders around the world," said Joshua Corriveau, senior director of global field medical excellence at LEO Pharma. "As we innovate in medical dermatology, we need accurate, timely data on the experts who are at the forefront of related research and development. Link for Key People will help us deepen relationships with known experts and identify new experts to foster scientific exchange that advances patient care."

With plans to launch new treatments every two to three years, LEO Pharma's medical affairs team plays a vital role in engaging with scientific leaders globally. Through a nuanced understanding of each expert, they can enrich in-person and digital engagements in the evolving healthcare ecosystem. Link is seamlessly integrated with Veeva CRM, delivering key insights across a range of sources, including activity from both global and local medical congresses, clinical trials, and digital engagement.

"Considering LEO Pharma's rapid pace of clinical innovation, it's no surprise the company's medical and commercial teams are leading the way in precision engagement," said Kilian Weiss, general manager for Veeva Link. "By leveraging our real-time customer intelligence to understand key leaders' scientific sentiment and professional networks, LEO Pharma's medical and commercial personnel can effectively engage key people to improve patient health and their quality of life."

The addition of Link for Key People builds on LEO Pharma's use of Veeva Commercial Cloud, including solutions for multichannel engagement and commercial and medical content management, as well as its commitment as an early adopter of Veeva's digital trials platform. To learn more about how Link for Key People helps biopharmas better understand the full impact of medical activities, identify new experts and healthcare providers to connect with, and drive more relevant, coordinated engagements, visit veeva.com/VeevaLink.

Veeva Link is part of Veeva Data Cloud, a suite of data products built on a common architecture. For more information, see the Veeva Summit keynotes on-demand at veeva.com/SummitKeynotes and veeva.com/DataCloudKeynote. Life sciences industry professionals can also register for the Veeva Commercial Summit for sales, medical, and marketing in Boston on May 5.

