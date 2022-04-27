Looking For A Midtown Dinner Restaurant In NYC?

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Across from Grand Central Station lies Pershing Square, one of New York City's best and most beloved midtown restaurants. Specializing in classic American cuisine, Pershing Square offers excellent food made with fresh, seasonal ingredients along with a fun and relaxing ambiance. Locals and visitors from around the world have made Pershing Square a tradition whenever they're in town.

Midtown Restaurant - New York City (PRNewswire)

Dinner

Midtown Manhattan comes alive at night, and Pershing Square is a chic spot to enjoy the city lights and the buzz that starts to hum as the sun goes down. There is an abundance of outdoor seating, weather permitting. Or massive glass enclosed dining room provides an excellent view of the city.

After of day of work or walking around and seeing the sights, there is nothing more comforting than a delicious meal. Pershing Square culinary team uses only the best to prepare creative yet familiar dishes from the repertoire of classic American cuisine. Our restaurant is sensitive to dietary needs and has wonderful allergen-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. Click here to view our dinner menu.

Because of its central location, Pershing Square is a favorite dinner spot. Many guests choose Pershing Square for dinner before or after a Broadway show, since the restaurant is so close to the theater district. And it's also just steps away from Grand Central, the Summit, The United Nations, and several well-known New York City hotels. Fun fact, Pershing Square is a well-known film location, appearing in many movies among the most well-known, The Avengers and Friends with Benefits.

Cocktail Bar

The Buzz Bar is Pershing Square's cocktail bar, where guests can enjoy drinks and a delightful bar menu. The perfect place to meet friends, have a drink, or to socialize after work. The Buzz Cocktail Bar is open every day until closing. With a full classic cocktail list, great beer and wine, and daily drink specials, there is something for everyone.

Signature cocktails include Hendricks spiked lemonade with passionfruit puree, a spicy Volcan margarita with pineapple juice and serrano pepper, and a watermelon gimlet with Bombay gin and watermelon puree. The bartenders are hospitable, and delighted to curate cocktails, to suit all of our customers' taste.

Reservations And Food To Go

Is it possible to walk into Pershing Square and get a table right away? Absolutely. Plenty of guests have discovered the restaurant simply by walking by. Luck and timing are crucial factors, and the best way to guarantee a table, is to make a reservation - simply call 212-286-9600 to make a reservation, or go online to OpenTable.

SOURCE Pershing Square Restaurant