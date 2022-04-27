Panorama Education Launches New Behavior Product for Educators as Schools Respond to Pandemic Impact

New education platform "Panorama for Positive Behavior" designed for teachers to boost positive behavior practices and classroom climate

BOSTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Education , an education technology company that helps students achieve academic success and improve social-emotional learning and well-being, this week launched Panorama for Positive Behavior . This new tool for district leaders and teachers, available on mobile and desktop, is designed to promote success through positive behavior reinforcement for students.

"Educators and parents are helping students handle unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic," said CEO Aaron Feuer. "Through our work helping districts support students' academic progress and their social-emotional learning, we have increasingly heard a desire to address student behavior in a positive, supportive way."

"Many teachers are expected to log behavior incidents, but don't yet have ready access to positive behavior best practices," Feuer explained. "We know from research that positive behavior supports, such as behavior-specific praise, help create safe learning environments. That's why we are proud to offer Panorama for Positive Behavior to provide coaching tools to teachers and analytics for district leaders, connecting caring educators in the classroom to support from committed district leaders."

Informed by research showing the efficacy of behavior-specific praise and other positive behavior supports, Panorama for Positive Behavior is a behavior management solution for educators and administrators in schools and districts. The platform encourages teachers to set positive behavior goals, log behavior-specific praise and behavior incidents, and monitor students' improvement over time.

District leaders will use Panorama for Positive Behavior to help their students grow and learn. The tool will allow leaders to identify student behavior trends in each of their schools, such as discipline equity along with major and minor incident tracking, to make informed decisions about allocating resources and providing support to educators.

Already the leading provider of social-emotional learning and school climate surveys for K-12 school systems, Panorama Education is rolling out its fourth major product with Panorama for Positive Behavior.

With Panorama's suite of products, Panorama for Positive Behavior connects information about students' behavior to other important information -- such as grades, assessment scores, attendance, and social-emotional learning data -- in a secure platform controlled by the school district. As with all of the company's products, when schools use Panorama for Positive Behavior, they own all of the data and decide at the local level how data is used and shared.

ABOUT PANORAMA EDUCATION

Founded in 2012, Panorama Education provides teachers, school district leaders, and families with the tools to help students improve their academic progress and their social-emotional development and well-being. Panorama Education's products are used by 1,500 school districts in all 50 states, and 1 in 4 students in the US are enrolled in a district served by Panorama. This product development comes less than a year after Panorama closed its Series C fundraising round with General Atlantic leading the round.

