STEPHEN KING TO PUBLISH NEW SHORT STORY WITH SCRIBD ON MAY 25

Releasing simultaneously in ebook and audiobook formats and exclusively available to Scribd subscribers, "Finn" is a darkly funny and deeply unsettling tale of how bullies and madmen can so easily and tragically upend the lives of the innocent

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scribd , the reading subscription service that offers access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, podcasts, and more, today announced that it will release Finn, a new piece of short fiction from #1 New York Times bestselling author and legendary storyteller Stephen King. Set in Ireland, Finn tells the story of what happens when a young man, wildly unlucky since birth, finds himself caught up in a case of mistaken identity.

No one knows monsters – real or imagined – like the creator of It, The Outsider, Pet Sematary, and countless other timeless stories. In Finn, King targets a peculiarly 21st Century monster: men so consumed by spy and war games that they twist reality to suit their purposes. Subjected to torture alternately sinister and absurd, Finn travels through existential and psychological crises that are signatures of King's fiction. Finn's grandmother has promised that God owes him but what are the chances of that when the author of his fate is the undisputed master of the macabre and terrifying?

Characteristically propulsive, wickedly funny, with twists both narrative and literal, Finn points straight to our current struggle to differentiate between farce and experience and asks: can 50,000,000 Elvis fans be wrong?

This 8,000-word short story will be available exclusively on Scribd on Wednesday, May 25 in both ebook and audiobook formats. The audiobook will be narrated by Kellen Boyle.

Finn will be published by Scribd Originals, a publishing imprint that features ambitious, original fiction and nonfiction by some of today's most acclaimed authors, available exclusively on Scribd. Notable authors who have published through Scribd Originals include Margaret Atwood, Roxane Gay, Kaitlyn Greenidge, Lauren Groff, Chuck Palahniuk, Bonnie Tsui, Charles Yu, and many more.

Scribd Originals are available to all Scribd subscribers as part of their $11.99/month subscription.

ABOUT SCRIBD

Scribd is the reading subscription service that's changing the way the world reads. For $11.99 a month, Scribd offers access to the best ebooks, audiobooks, magazine articles, and more. Scribd works directly with publishers to constantly add new content to the platform and provide its subscribers with high-quality and personalized reading recommendations. Scribd's goal is to inspire curiosity and learning through its diverse range of content that amplifies important topics and underrepresented authors. The app is available on iOS and Android devices, as well as web browsers and on Apple Watch.

ABOUT SCRIBD ORIGINALS

Scribd Originals is a program featuring ambitious original fiction and nonfiction, available exclusively on Scribd. These vivid, compelling stories, which can often be read in just a few hours, span a range of genres: long-form journalism, literary fiction, memoir, thrillers, mysteries, true crime, sci-fi, and narrative history.

ABOUT STEPHEN KING

Stephen King is the author of more than sixty books, all of them worldwide bestsellers. His recent work includes Billy Summers, If It Bleeds, and The Institute. Fairy Tale, his latest novel, will appear in September. His epic works The Dark Tower, It, Pet Sematary, and Doctor Sleep are the basis for major motion pictures, with It now the highest-grossing horror film of all time. King is the recipient of the 2018 PEN America Literary Service Award, the 2014 National Medal of Arts, and the 2003 National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. He lives in Bangor, Maine, with his wife, novelist Tabitha King.

