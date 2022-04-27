Trulieve Acquires Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the closing of the acquisition of Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia Dispensaries LLC ("Greenhouse"), holder of a West Virginia dispensary permit. Trulieve paid an immaterial amount of cash consideration for the transaction.

Greenhouse was awarded the dispensary permit in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in January 2021. This location, combined with Trulieve's nine other dispensary permits, are spread across many of the most populous areas in the state. Trulieve currently operates medical dispensaries in Morgantown and Weston. Several new locations are slated to open throughout the state in the coming months.

"This acquisition broadens our ever-expanding presence in West Virginia," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We now have cultivation, processing and 10 dispensary permits in the state. Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate and will serve West Virginia patients by offering expanded access to high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences."

The transaction has been approved by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

