Turf Ribbons Elevate Stunning Tulsa Pool Deck

TULSA, Okla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With dramatic weather patterns all year long and a drastic need for water conservation, few locations can benefit from artificial grass landscaping more than Oklahoma. Synthetic grass has taken off in popularity among Tulsa homeowners — especially those with children and pets — due to its low maintenance requirements and incredibly realistic appearance. One Tulsa family enlisted the help of artificial grass installer DuraGrass to make their family-friendly backyard dream a reality.

Artificial turf installation in Tulsa, Oklahoma by DuraGrass (PRNewswire)

DuraGrass recently installed 800 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Playground Fescue artificial grass in a home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. TigerTurf Playground Fescue features a dual coloring of field green and olive green with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.375 inches. With a 55-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. The state-of-the-art 3D curvy "W" fiber grass blades provide greater resiliency and stability while creating a hyper-realistic appearance. Playground Fescue is manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and all synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

DuraGrass' client had two kids and two small dogs, so they wanted to transform their backyard into a beautiful, fun, and — most importantly — safe place for the whole family to enjoy. They chose Playground Fescue due to its durable, kid-friendly nature that remained soft to the touch and realistic in appearance. DuraGrass utilized the turf to create vibrant, eye-catching turf ribbons that contrasted with cream hardscaping to create a modern, sleek, and luxurious backyard pool deck.

DuraGrass has served the greater Tulsa area for more than 15 years. Owner Dominic Gomes started the company after identifying a gap in the market in the Tulsa area. "I wanted to do something that not a whole lot of people were doing," Gomes explains. "There were especially not many people doing quality work in this area." With a commitment to high-quality products and full customer satisfaction, Gomes founded the company in 2006 and has expanded ever since, now offering faux rocks and water features in addition to synthetic turf installations.

DuraGrass is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for April 2022.

DuraGrass:

DuraGrass is an artificial grass installer with experience in turf installations as well as faux rocks and water features. Founded in 2006, DuraGrass aims to provide Tulsa residents with high-quality installs that guarantee customer satisfaction. DuraGrass proudly serves all of Oklahoma. You can learn more about DuraGrass by contacting Dominic Gomes at (918) 948-4345 or duragrass.dominic@yahoo.com .

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

