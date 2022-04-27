VOICE22 To Bring Conversational AI Market Leaders to Arlington, Va. in October

ARLINGTON, Va., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modev today announced that its premiere voice artificial intelligence (AI), and CX automation event, VOICE22 , will return to Arlington, Va., on October 10-13, 2022. The event's lead sponsors include Google Assistant, Veritone, Gridspace and Willow Tree. The event will also include co-producing partners such as VUX World, Opus Research and Open Voice Network.

VOICE22 will bring together conversational AI buyers from around the world who are seeking to take advantage of the many customer experience (CX) benefits and strong ROI being recognized by companies across industries. The event will feature keynotes, case studies, product demonstrations and hands-on strategy workshops for companies looking to accelerate their initiatives. The event will take place in Arlington's National Landing, which is becoming one of the East Coast's fastest growing technology hubs. The call for VOICE22 presentations is now available here .

VUX World is hosting a one-day event at the conference, as is Open Voice Network. Opus Research will also join as the featured industry analyst and key programming partner and Voicebot.ai has returned as a key media partner.

Attendees can expect to see global brands, digitally and in-person, including Google Assistant, Amazon, Capital One, Deepgram, GM, Gridspace, NPR, Cathay Pacific Airlines, Symbol.ai, Veritone, Willow Tree, Voicify, and hundreds more.

"The brands we've talked to have all expressed their desire for VOICE to be a seminal event as it relates to transformation," said Pete Erickson, CEO, and founder of Modev. "Voice technologies, AI and CX automation tools have evolved considerably in the past two years and the market is looking to connect with the right resources to reduce risk and improve ROI. Our focus this year is delivering on that promise."

"Modev's VOICE summit has quickly become one of the key voice events for the industry. If you are in the voice space or have business needs around synthetic voice, sound or audio it's imperative that you show up at VOICE22," said Scott Leatherman, chief marketing officer at Veritone. "Veritone is thrilled to be a Platinum sponsor at this year's VOICE22 event and we look forward to connecting with other leading technology vendors, partners, and customers alike."

Learn more about VOICE22, inquire about sponsorship or speaking opportunities at voicesummit.ai.

About Modev

Modev was founded in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev produces market-leading events such as VOICE Global, VOICE Summit and THREE . It also produced the award-winning VOICE Talks internet talk show. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include community building and transformation experts worldwide. To learn more about Modev, and the breadth of events offered live and virtually, visit modev.com .

