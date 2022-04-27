Wilkinson Baking Company Hires New CEO to Lead Growth Pivot

Paul Rhynard has joined to drive explosive BreadBot deployment

WALLA WALLA, Wash., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilkinson Baking Company, creator of the world's first fully-automated commercial bread baking robot, announced Monday the appointment of Paul Rhynard as Chief Executive Officer. Rhynard will lead the company through an explosive phase of growth, set the strategy and execution plan for the company, and work closely with investment partners and clients. Based in Seattle, Rhynard brings significant experience driving strategy and growth for clients while at McKinsey & Co., Joshua Green Corporation, and, most recently, as Chief Strategy Officer at Russell Investments.

"I couldn't be more excited than to hand the reins over to Paul," said Randall Wilkinson, Chairman and former CEO of Wilkinson Baking. "He brings tremendous experience crafting strategies and driving growth for companies both large and small. His drive and focus will help Wilkinson revolutionize the bread industry."

After over 10 years of development, Wilkinson Baking has perfected a commercial version of the BreadBot. The first five units are manufactured and will be deployed into the market during the summer of 2022. Rhynard was hired to execute a vision to make fresh bread ubiquitous in grocery stores around the world. Having spent his career focused on growth strategy and execution, his mindset and experience is tailored to drive tremendous growth for the company.

Rhynard said, "Wilkinson has developed an incredible product and is poised to become a world-class bread and robotics company. The BreadBot is a highly disruptive solution that changes the nature of bread production bringing truly fresh bread to consumers."

At McKinsey and Joshua Green, Rhynard worked with companies large and small to develop strategic growth initiatives. At Russell Investments, he led the firm's corporate strategy function including corporate development and partnerships. Rhynard's work spanned multiple countries, which will be critically important as Wilkinson looks to extend its bread-making technology to international markets.

About Wilkinson Bread Company

At its inception, the Wilkinson Bread Company ("WBC") set out to create the world's first and only commercial bread baking robot. Starting in Walla Walla, WA, WBC has spent over a decade perfecting a commercially viable robot named the BreadBot. With over 120 months of in market experience across seven grocery stores, WBC was able to refine and improve the BreadBot, which will launch in stores the summer of 2022. For more information, visit wilkinsonbaking.com.

