News Leaders Statement on Death of Vira Hyrych

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the death of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Ukrainian language service journalist Vira Hyrych, who was killed in the Ukrainian capital after a Russian missile struck her residential building.

"Once again, we heartbreakingly have to issue a statement mourning the loss of a courageous journalist working in Ukraine who was killed when a Russian missile hit her residential building. We join with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in mourning the loss of one of their journalists, Vira Hyrych, who worked since 2018 for the U.S. government-funded news organization's Ukrainian Service. Vira's body was found on April 29 after her building in Kyiv was hit by a Russian missile the night before, according to RFE/RL. There must be accountability for the murder of Vira as well as the deaths of the roughly dozen other foreign and Ukrainian journalists who have been killed in the two-month-old war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine."

