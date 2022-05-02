CūtisCare Launches Second Annual Hyperbaric Aware™ National Campaign To Elevate Awareness Of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CūtisCare, a leader in wound care and hyperbaric management, launches its second annual Hyperbaric Aware™ national campaign to elevate awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is an effective healing option for many different chronic conditions. Still, many go years without this treatment because they are unaware of treatment indications, benefits, and the patient selection criteria of hyperbaric medicine.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a treatment for wounds, infections, or injuries that have not responded to standard care.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is a proven treatment option for wounds, infections, or injuries that have not responded to standard treatment. There are currently fourteen indications for HBOT recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and other third-party payors. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is most commonly used for the treatment of diabetic ulcers of lower extremities, radiation injury to bone or tissue, compromised grafts and flaps, and chronic refractory osteomyelitis.

Hyperbaric Awareness USA™ designated May Hyperbaric Awareness Month. Throughout this month (and beyond), the Hyperbaric Aware™ campaign aims to promote hyperbaric oxygen therapy benefits, which will help people prolong lives, reduce amputations, and reduce the cost of care while improving quality of life.

There are more than eight million people in the United States who are living with chronic wounds. Twenty-five percent of the 34 million people in the US with Diabetes will develop a foot ulcer, possibly leading to amputation. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy provides necessary oxygenation, which is critical in preventing amputation.

In the US, almost half of the 17 million people diagnosed with cancer will receive radiation therapy, and 10-15% will experience late effects of radiation. Many patients who undergo radiation therapy discover a hidden complication that may not come to light until years after they complete treatments. Radiation therapy can restrict oxygen in the body's healthy tissue which is needed for the tissue to thrive. If there is a break in the integrity of the tissue, infection and non-healing wounds can occur. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a treatment option for patients who suffer from late radiation tissue injury stimulating the growth of new blood vessels following radiation-induced damage.

CūtisCare Board Chairman and CEO Jim Patrick said, "As an industry leader, we are addressing the lack of awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a critical modality for chronic wound healing and limb preservation."

The Hyperbaric Aware website, in collaboration with the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) and physician leaders, will share articles, latest research, and expert insight for physicians, patients, and the general public.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physicians to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 25 years of management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CūtisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds.

