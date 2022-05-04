JDRF Launches 2022 Fundraising Sweepstakes to Win a 2022 F-150® Lightning™ LARIAT

NEW YORK and DEARBORN, Mich., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, announces the launch of the 2022 vehicle sweepstakes for JDRF. This year one lucky winner will win Ford's highly anticipated new electric F-150® Lightning™.

"Building on the excitement around F-150 Lightning is an excellent way to help JDRF fund research and help find a cure for type 1 diabetes," said Linda Zhang, F-150 Lightning chief program engineer. "One lucky individual will win an F-150 Lightning, but being involved in helping to raise funds and awareness for JDRF is a big win for everyone."

Launched on April 26, 2022, the F-150® Lightning™ is the smartest, most innovative F-150 Ford has ever built, with the freedom of a 10-kilowatt smart power plant on wheels and software updates that will make it even better over time.

"For more than 25 years, the Ford Motor Company's generosity has helped raise awareness of type 1 diabetes and support the funding of transformative research," said Katie Doyle, JDRF Assistant Vice President of Corporate Development. "JDRF is proud of this longstanding partnership and thankful for the continued support."

As they have in past sweepstakes, Ford Motor Company has donated the grand prize vehicle to JDRF.

Eligible donations start at $10, with all proceeds going to support the JDRF mission to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. The annual fundraiser, which has raised nearly $2,000,000 to date, will conclude following National Diabetes Awareness Month with a drawing on December 1, 2022, from Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

To make a donation and view the sweepstakes please visit, winfordlightning.com.

The prized 2022 Ford F-150® Lightning™ Lariat will feature:

Extended Range Battery with an EPA estimated range of 320 miles

Dual Electric Motors: 580 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque

Mega Power Frunk : 400-liter lockable, drainable front trunk

Leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats

Heated Rear seats

Power Tailgate with Unique Rear Signature Lighting

SYNC® 4A with 15.5-inch touchscreen

Geometric Gray-Ion satin grille

20-inch Dark Carbonized Gray wheels

Pro Power OnBoard - 9.6 kW with 11 outlets available

Ford Charge Station Pro Included – 80 amp power delivery

Twin Panel Moon Roof

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

About Type 1 Diabetes

T1D is an autoimmune disease in which a person's pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that enables people to get energy from food. It occurs when the body's immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, called beta cells. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. Its onset has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D, and—at present—nothing you can do to get rid of it.

