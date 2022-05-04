THE RALEIGH RETURNS

SHVO and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts announce the restoration of Miami Beach's most storied property, The Raleigh, by renowned architect Peter Marino.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHVO, the New York-based, culture-defining real estate development and investment firm, and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®, the ultra-luxury global hospitality brand, are pleased to announce the next chapter of the iconic Miami Beach property, The Raleigh, with a highly anticipated revival and restoration. Located at 1775 Collins Avenue, the re-imagined, three-acre retreat with 220 feet of ocean frontage in the heart of Miami's vibrant Art Deco district will feature three distinct components designed by famed architect Peter Marino:

A 60 room and suite hotel managed by Rosewood, entirely restored and elegantly modernized with ultra-luxury service and amenities.

Rosewood Residences Miami Beach, a newly constructed 17-story oceanfront tower featuring 44 residences and timeless architecture.

A private member's club offering beachfront dining and leisure.

"As the steward of Miami's most iconic property, The Raleigh, I am thrilled to partner with preeminent luxury hotel brand, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, and world-renowned architect Peter Marino to reimagine and secure the rich legacy of The Raleigh, creating a new, unparalleled hospitality experience in Miami Beach," says Michael Shvo, Chairman and CEO of SHVO. "We are excited to introduce the hotel as well as the residences at The Raleigh, which offer the unique opportunity, for the first time ever, to live on property."

Acclaimed American architect and frequent SHVO collaborator Peter Marino is helming the design and restoration of the property in collaboration with Miami-based Kobi Karp Architects, engaging celebrated artists and craftsmen to imagine an elegant and authentic contemporary design. Keeping The Raleigh's distinct Miami history in mind, The Raleigh's famed gathering places, the Martini Bar and Tiger Room, will be restored and reborn with an eye for both Miami's historic Art Deco elegance and its modern roots.

"At Rosewood, we are committed to preserving historical gems that truly embody their destinations, while also breathing new life into the properties," says Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "Our commitment to the local community is to ensure that The Raleigh honors its legacy for locals and visitors to once again relish this long-cherished property."

Originally constructed in the 1940s by Miami architect Lawrence Murray Dixon, The Raleigh will be complemented with the addition of its two historic neighbors, the Richmond and South Seas Hotels, with each buildings' historic Art Deco facade restored and integrated within the ultra-luxury hotel, in line with Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy. SHVO is developing The Raleigh, South Seas, and Richmond Hotels together with Deutsche Finance America.

Working closely with the Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board, SHVO's comprehensive and meticulous restoration plans are now underway and include Miami's most iconic swimming pool known for its curvaceous design and tropical foliage, designated the most beautiful pool in America by Time Magazine.

"This fresh, historic restoration and renovation of The Raleigh joins a private beach club with a Latin beat and elegant residences of demure black, white and ivory. This mixture is the best Miami cocktail that I can imagine," says Peter Marino.

The contemporary new tower adjacent to the historic Raleigh hotel will house Rosewood Residences Miami Beach featuring 44 private homes with unobstructed ocean views and prime ocean proximity. The tower's façade features white columns and black mullions that create rhythm and movement while prioritizing large windows for maximum light, air, and ocean views. In the interiors, a calm material palette featuring artisan plasters, hand-painted millwork, and noble stones with impeccable detailing create a serene and elegant place for living. The residences are accessible via private porte-cochere and two dedicated residential lobbies featuring art and furnishings curated by Peter Marino.

About SHVO

SHVO is a real-estate development and investment firm built on the vision of founder and CEO, Michael Shvo, to create culture-defining experiences in iconic properties. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago, SHVO owns and operates a national portfolio with more than $8 billion in assets under management with more than 4.5 million square feet across industry sectors, including commercial office and retail, hospitality, and luxury residential assets. The firm's selective portfolio of architecturally significant properties, from innovative ground up new developments to revitalized landmarks that define skylines in the world's leading cities, includes the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, The Raleigh Hotel in Miami Beach, 333 South Wabash Avenue also known as, "The Big Red," in Chicago, Mandarin Oriental Residences at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue in New York City and the AMAN New York, hotel and residences at the Crown building. With a proven track record of acquiring, developing, and managing super-prime assets, SHVO stands for iconic properties in cherished locations, distinctive design aesthetics, and unmatched quality. By emphasizing the unique experience and individual nature of each property, SHVO's record of increasing demand while achieving exceptional premiums has secured investments from the world's most selective institutional investors. Renowned and trusted for its expertise, SHVO is fully integrated with highly diversified industry experience in every aspect of acquisitions, finance, development, design, sales, leasing, property management, hospitality, and sustainability.

For more information visit www.shvo.com

About Peter Marino

Peter Marino, AIA, is the principal of Peter Marino Architect, a 160-person, New York–based architecture practice founded in 1978. Working globally across a broad range of project types and scales, Marino is widely credited for redefining modern luxury through equal emphasis on architecture and interior design. The practice is recognized for its award-winning residential, retail, cultural, and hospitality projects worldwide. Well known for integrating art within architectural designs, Peter Marino has commissioned more than 300 site-specific works of art. PMA projects currently in design or recently completed include a Cheval Blanc hotel in the historic 'La Samaritaine' in Paris; the Cheval Blanc Beverly Hills Hotel; a flagship for Bulgari in Place Vendome, Paris; a flagship for Dior on Avenue Montaigne in Paris; new buildings for Chanel in Miami and Beverly Hills; a complex of buildings in Greece; a Louis Vuitton flagship in Ginza, Tokyo; an art foundation in Southampton, New York; condominiums in Miami; numerous private residences worldwide. Peter Marino purchased and restored the former Rogers Memorial Library at 11 Jobs Lane in Southampton, New York, and opened Peter Marino Art Foundation in the summer of 2021. Peter Marino's distinguished honors include 22 citations from the AIA for architectural design excellence. He is Chairman of Venetian Heritage Foundation and on the board of directors for International Committee of L'Union Centrale des Arts Décoratifs. He holds an architecture degree from Cornell University and began his career at Skidmore Owings & Merrill, George Nelson and I.M. Pei/Cossutta & Ponte.

For more information: www.petermarinoarchitect.com

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 29 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 17 countries, with 24 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration. For more information: www.rosewoodhotels.com

