Interlink Electronics Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago

Revenue Increased 27% From Prior Year, and 23% Sequentially From Prior Quarter

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), an industry-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) and force-sensing technologies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Revenue for the quarter was $2.0 million, up 27% from the prior year period on increased shipments of our sensor products and solutions, and up 23% sequentially from the three months ended December 31, 2021. Gross margin increased to 62% on efficiencies from the higher volume of sales.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Amounts in thousands except per share data and percentages)


















Three months ended March 31, 


Consolidated Financial Results



2022


2021



$ ∆


% ∆


















Revenue



$

1,991


$

1,568



$

423


27.0

%

Gross profit



$

1,241


$

874



$

367


42.0

%

Gross margin




62.3

%


55.7

%






















Income (loss) from operations



$

18


$

(60)



$

78


130.0

%
















Net income (loss)



$

142


$

(43)



$

185


430.2

%

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted



$

0.01


$

(0.01)



$

0.02


200.0

%

  • Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 increased 27% to $2.0 million from $1.6 million in the same year–ago period, primarily due to higher demand of our custom products in the medical market and for our standard products, offset by lower shipments of our custom products in the consumer market. Demand in the medical market continues to recover from the restrictive effects of the pandemic which previously impacted our customers' ability to install devices in hospitals, while the decrease in shipments to our consumer market customers was primarily due to a design change by one of our largest consumer products customers.
  • Gross margin increased to 62.3% in the current quarter from 55.7% in the year–ago quarter. Gross margin is impacted by our sales volume, the mix of products and customers, and production efficiencies.
  • Income/loss from operations was an operating income of $18 thousand for the first quarter of 2022, compared with an operating loss of $60 thousand in the same period in 2021. Operating income/loss was impacted by higher operating expenses in the current quarter due to increased engineering and administrative headcount and increased professional fees, and due to the prior year having included the $186 thousand benefit from forgiveness of the PPP loan.
  • In the first quarter of 2022, after–tax net income/loss was net income of $142 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $43 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same year–ago period.
  • Interlink ended the quarter with $8.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $2.3 million in marketable securities.

"We are pleased with our quarterly results, and we continue to see an increase in commercial activity," said Steven N. Bronson, Chairman, President, and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "We are committed to expanding our sales and technical support resources to drive new customer opportunities.

"We continue to actively pursue acquisitions that are part of our accelerated growth plans," added Mr. Bronson.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, California, and world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, California. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's views on future financial performance and are generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Interlink Electronics, Inc.
IR@iefsr.com
Steven N. Bronson, CEO
805-623-4184

INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)











March 31, 


December 31, 




2022


2021




(in thousands)


ASSETS








Current assets








  Cash and cash equivalents


$

8,130


$

10,777


  Restricted cash



5



5


  Marketable securities



2,335




  Accounts receivable, net



1,300



1,080


  Inventories



799



814


  Prepaid expenses and other current assets



388



391


  Total current assets



12,957



13,067


  Property, plant and equipment, net



290



338


  Intangible assets, net



116



131


  Right-of-use assets



119



163


  Deferred tax assets



8



8


  Other assets



42



72


     Total assets


$

13,532


$

13,779










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Current liabilities








  Accounts payable


$

333


$

338


  Accrued liabilities



251



507


  Lease liabilities, current



114



138


  Accrued income taxes



66



54


     Total current liabilities



764



1,037










Long-term liabilities








  Lease liabilities, long-term



14



37


     Total long-term liabilities



14



37


     Total liabilities



778



1,074










Stockholders' equity








  Preferred stock



2



2


  Common stock



7



7


  Additional paid-in-capital



62,552



62,552


  Accumulated other comprehensive income



103



96


  Accumulated deficit



(49,910)



(49,952)


     Total stockholders' equity



12,754



12,705


     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

13,532


$

13,779


INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



















Three months ended March 31, 








2022


2021






(in thousands, except per share data)


Revenue, net








$

1,991


$

1,568


Cost of revenue









750



694


Gross profit









1,241



874


Operating expenses:














  Engineering, research and development









263



217


  Selling, general and administrative









960



717


      Total operating expenses









1,223



934


Income (loss) from operations









18



(60)


  Other income (expense):














Other income (expense), net









155



10


Income (loss) before income taxes









173



(50)


Income tax expense (benefit)









31



(7)


Net income (loss)








$

142


$

(43)
















Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders








$

42


$

(43)


Earnings (loss) per common share – basic and diluted








$

0.01


$

(0.01)


Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
and diluted









6,602



6,601


