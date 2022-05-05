VUSE, UNDEFEATED AND MCLAREN RACING DRIVE CHANGE WITH THE ULTIMATE RIDE CONTEST

A 2022 McLaren GT, customized by sportswear brand UNDEFEATED to be Awarded to the participant who Best Demonstrates How They Drive Change in Their Community

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuse extends its global partnership with McLaren Racing ahead of the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix. Leveraging inspiration from the upcoming Arrow McLaren SP (AMSP) Indianapolis 500 (Indy 500) livery car designs, James Bond, founder of global sportswear brand UNDEFEATED, returns to debut a fully customized 2022 McLaren GT to be unveiled in Miami. The UNDEFEATED designed creation will be awarded to a consumer who best demonstrates how they drive change in their community. Along with being presented the keys to the McLaren GT at the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, this October, the winner of the "Vuse Ultimate Ride" will also receive a customized VIP experience during the race weekend in Austin.

"We're excited to build on our work with UNDEFEATED and McLaren to bring this convergence of art and innovation directly to our 21+ adult nicotine consumers in the form of a custom 2022 McLaren GT," said Frank Silva, Senior Vice President of Activation and Trade Marketing for Vuse's parent company, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company. "Having the opportunity to recognize somebody who is truly driving change in their community is exciting for us, as we continue working to drive change globally as an organization."

This first-of-its-kind car design is an extension of UNDEFEATED's design ethos and brings their creative vision to a new canvas. Threading UNDEFEATED's iconic olive-green color through this year's Indy 500 livery designs connects to the collaboration. The customized 2022 McLaren GT combines the innovative engineering of McLaren with the unique artistic vision of UNDEFEATED to create the Vuse Ultimate Ride taking the collaboration off the racetrack and into the hands of a deserving "Ultimate Fan." During the Miami Grand Prix race weekend, the Vuse Ultimate Ride McLaren GT will be on display at The Wharf in Miami.

"This was a fun opportunity to customize a 2022 McLaren GT to give to someone who is effecting change in their community," said James Bond, Founder of UNDEFEATED. "While designing new liveries for Vuse and Arrow McLaren is thrilling, having the chance to help celebrate and reward someone who is on the ground putting in the work and giving back is rewarding."

The Vuse Ultimate Ride contest is open for 21+ consumers beginning May 5, 2022, through August 8, 2022, to submit a 15-30 second video answering "How do you drive change?" and describing the impact they make in their community every day. Video submissions will be judged and selected based on primary parameters, including the scope of activity, the commitment to driving change, and the ability to communicate their story through a creative delivery. The winner will be announced in October, ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin.

"Bringing a unique UNDEFEATED designed McLaren GT to the very first Miami Grand Prix is a fantastic and complimentary way to celebrate the expansion of Formula 1 as a sport in North America," said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing.

"The global partnership between McLaren Racing and BAT-Vuse has been a rewarding experience, and our collaboration on this Ultimate Ride giveaway is a highlight of this season for McLaren in both IndyCar and F1," Brown added.

The Vuse brand integration is part of a broader enhanced partnership deal between British American Tobacco (BAT), R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company's parent company, and McLaren Racing as a continuation of the global partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 team, which BAT is a Principal Partner.

Learn more about the Vuse Ultimate Ride contest at Vuse.com/UltimateRide

About Vuse and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company:

The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult vapor consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC is and remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products. To learn more about R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, visit www.rjrvapor.com. To learn more about Vuse products, visit vusevapor.com.

About McLaren Racing:

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times. McLaren Racing currently competes in Formula 1 globally and INDYCAR in the US.

The team is contesting the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and in the 2021 INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. McLaren was the first F1 team to be certified carbon neutral ten years ago and has successfully retained the Carbon Trust Standard Award, most recently in February 2021. They were also the first team to be awarded the FIA Institute's Environmental Award in 2013, which they have consistently maintained at three-star level.

In 2022, McLaren Racing will enter a new category of motorsport when it enters a team into Extreme E, the innovative all-electric off-road racing series that highlights the impact of climate change.

About UNDEFEATED:

UNDEFEATED is known as one of the most recognized brands and well-curated retail boutiques within sportswear across the globe. With themes of Victory and Virtue, UNDEFEATED designs and develops apparel, accessories, and footwear for the modern active lifestyle. Since the brand's inception in 2002, Undefeated remains as the unofficial voice defining an era of sports and streetwear culture.

