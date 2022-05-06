Newfront's Growing P&C Producer Team Welcomes Kevin Weiser

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage based in San Francisco, welcomes Kevin Weiser as Associate Vice President and P&C Producer. Kevin joins Newfront from High Ground Insurance, where he worked closely with clients across several industries to develop strategic risk management and insurance solutions. He is based in Los Angeles.

"We are so excited to add Kevin to the rapidly growing team in Southern California. He brings a fresh perspective and determination to create amazing client experiences which makes him both a great technical and cultural fit." said Linde Hotchkiss, Newfront Southwest Regional Managing Director.

Kevin brings nearly 15 years of experience to Newfront.

"Kevin has a great reputation and fearless determination to deliver innovative solutions to clients in our community" said Brian Hetherington, President of Newfront. "I look forward to seeing the impact he will have on enhancing our exceptional client experiences."

With a passion for helping clients anticipate and respond to changes in the legal, risk management, and insurance environment, Kevin will serve clients throughout the state and country.

"I am thrilled to join Newfront and bring industry-leading and tech-enhanced service to my clients," he said.

