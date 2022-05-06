Oak Hill Capital Names David Pryor Senior Advisor

New Senior Advisor expands Oak Hill's established operating program and further strengthens value-added partnership with portfolio company management teams

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital has announced that it has named David B. Pryor, MD as a Senior Advisor. Dr. Pryor's distinguished career in healthcare spans over 30 years. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of Ascension, one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare delivery systems in the U.S., and President and CEO of Ascension Clinical Holdings Health. Prior to joining Ascension, David was Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Allina Health System in Minneapolis. David spent the early years of his career at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C., where he held numerous Director-level positions. He has participated on numerous national & international committees and boards. Dr. Pryor will consult across Oak Hill Capital's private equity portfolio, including existing healthcare related investments US Oral Surgery Management, Technimark, and American Veterinary Group. He will also advise on new investments in targeted healthcare and related sectors.

"We are delighted to welcome David to Oak Hill's talented team of operating professionals. His extensive strategic and operational experience at growing healthcare companies will be immediately additive to the management teams of our portfolio companies. We look forward to leveraging his operating expertise and industry relationships as we strive to create value across our portfolio," said John Zimmerman, Partner and Head of Value Creation at Oak Hill.

"David is a leading thinker on the key themes and issues driving healthcare in the U.S. Healthcare is a dynamic sector and David brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to assist Oak Hill in our asset selection and underwriting efforts," said Micah Meisel, Partner and Healthcare lead at Oak Hill.

Dr. Pryor commented, "I have a great deal of respect for Oak Hill's strong franchise and history of successful private equity investing. I am particularly attracted to the firm's disciplined, theme-based origination and excited to be partnering with the team to enhance Oak Hill's value creation strategy across its portfolio companies. I look forward to working closely with the firm and its portfolio companies."

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill is a longstanding private equity firm focused on the North America middle-market. Oak Hill applies a specialized, theme-based approach to investing in the following dedicated industry sectors: Industrials, Business Services, Media & Communications, and Consumer. The Firm implements a highly systematic approach to theme development, proactive origination, and value creation in partnership with management to build franchises of lasting value. Since 1986, Oak Hill and its predecessors have raised approximately $20 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments, invested in approximately 100 companies, and completed more than 300 add-on acquisitions representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $60 billion. For more information, please visit www.oakhill.com.

Media Contact:

