VERACITY WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES JAY TRUESDALE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracity Worldwide, a leading strategic advisory and market intelligence firm, has appointed Jay Truesdale as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jay brings over 20 years of risk, strategy, and crisis preparedness expertise to Veracity Worldwide and its global client base.

Jay is joining Veracity from McKinsey & Company, where he was a leader on risk management and strategy topics spanning five continents and a broad range of industries. Prior to McKinsey, he served as Chief of Staff at the US Embassy in Pakistan and Special Assistant to then-Deputy Secretaries of State Antony Blinken and William Burns. He also held diplomatic postings in Russia, Ukraine, Hungary, and at the US Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Jay is a US Navy veteran and a former Fulbright Scholar, Boren Fellow, and Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar. He holds degrees from Stanford, Harvard, and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts, and he speaks Russian, German, and French.

Steven Fox, Veracity's founder, will become the firm's Executive Chairman, where he will manage select client relationships and focus on Veracity's work in the mining and energy sectors.

"Jay is a deeply knowledgeable and principled leader for whom I have much respect," Fox said. "He inspires all around him, and I am incredibly pleased that he has joined Veracity Worldwide as CEO." Looking ahead, Fox noted, "Jay's expertise in geopolitical, market, and reputational risks, supply chain resilience, and a host of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) concerns will be invaluable to our clients around the world."

"It is a tremendous honor to serve as CEO of Veracity Worldwide," said Truesdale. "I will focus on supporting our clients' immediate and longer-term needs by helping them make informed decisions and navigate unforeseen risks. Veracity's 15-year track record and team of expert practitioners offer an unparalleled platform for further growth and impact."

About Veracity Worldwide

With offices in New York, London, Tokyo, and Melbourne, Veracity Worldwide (www.VeracityWorldwide.com) is the premier strategic advisory and market intelligence firm focused on geopolitical, corruption, ESG, and reputational risks in challenging markets. Its values-based approach, on-the-ground experience, and deep source networks result in credible insights, actionable analysis, and impact for clients.

