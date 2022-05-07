Spice DAO Working With Emmy Award-Winning Screenwriter Phil Gelatt On Animated Series

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Emmy Award-winning screenwriter of Netflix series "Love, Death + Robots" Phil Gelatt has joined the development of the first animated series produced by Spice DAO, a collective of 800+ pop culture enthusiasts that crowdfunded $12M to win the auction of the Dune Bible at Christie's Paris in November 2021 for $3M.

Spice DAO is a Web3 production studio publishing sci-fi animation and NFTs from established writers and artists. Operating as a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) on the Ethereum blockchain, members develop proposals and create consensus by voting on projects with the governance token $SPICE.

In January Spice DAO held a Writing Competition open to any contributor to create a series bible for our animated series. Members voted for the Top 3 entries in February. Phil Gelatt will adapt the underlying material to create the official series bible for an as-yet-untitled science-fiction story to be produced as an animated series of six episodes each twenty-two minutes in length. Spice DAO will executive produce the series.

"We are thrilled to partner with Phil who brings a bold vision and industry experience to our group of dreamers. We are excited to pioneer decentralized storytelling as a new form of collaborative media that is directed, steered and owned by the community itself," said Kortelin, a member of the core team.

About Phil Gelatt

Philip Gelatt is an American film screenwriter, director, and producer. In 2021, he received an Emmy Award for his work on an episode of the second season of the Netflix series "Love Death + Robots." Also in 2021, his adult animated dark fantasy film "The Spine of Night" premiered at South by Southwest to rave reviews. It was released theatrically by RLJE and made its streaming premiere on Shudder. In 2016 he won a Writers Guild of America's Outstanding Achievement in Video Game Writing for his contributions to Square Enix's "Rise Of The Tomb Raider." He is represented by WME.

About Spice DAO

We are currently producing an original animated limited series to be distributed by a streaming service and are opening an NFT studio that provides white glove service to high profile creators to develop strategy and concepts; design and build technology products; and advise on marketing campaigns to onboard the next million users to Web3.

The DAO has been featured in The Guardian, The New Yorker, Financial Times, Business Insider, Wired Magazine and more mainstream news outlets. We have a combined following of 10K+ on social media.

